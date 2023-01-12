The first details for Season 2 of KevOnStage’s BET+ workplace comedy, Churchy, have been announced.

BET Networks announced that the new season will hit BET+ Aug. 21, with all 10 episodes available to stream. Created by comedian and online personality KevOnStage, also known by his full name Kevin Fredericks, the series is inspired by Fredericks’ life experiences in the church and stars Fredericks as Pastor Corey Carr Jr., who is the new leader of Bethlehem Temple. He’s also inherited a ton of debt.

According to the synopsis, “He and his wildly unqualified church crew must navigate the daily headaches of ministry life, all while fending off a vengeful rival’s plan to replace the church with a trampoline park.”

Who is returning for ‘Churchy’ Season 2?

The series also stars returning regulars Mark JP Hood, Lexi Allen, and Anthony Elfonzia, Quin Walters, Tahir Moore and new cast members Jasmine Luv and Nic Few. Guest stars this season include Tabitha Brown, Kirk Franklin, Keith Lee and Tony Baker.

SpringHill, LeBron James’ studio within Fulwell Entertainment, will executive produce with Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson and Lezlie Wills.

What to know about KevOnStage’s upcoming series ‘The Hospital’

BET also announced Frederick’s upcoming series The Hospital, coming to the BET network Sept. 10. James, Carter, Henderson and Wills will also executive produce.

The four-episode series is described as “mostly improvised” and set inside the “most incompetent medical facility in the country.” The series is performed “by a mix of established and emerging comedic actors, stand-up comedians, and social media stars.”

The series stars Fredericks, Baker, Moore, Chris “CP” Powell, D’Lai, Dinora Walcott, Quin Walters, Candice Renee, Tamara Jade, Patrick Cloud, Mel Mitchell, Jordan Conley, Loren Lott and Jazmine Robinson.