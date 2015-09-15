Keyla Monterroso Mejia may just be one of the most booked actors in film and television right now. Prior to this year, she was probably most known for her recurring role in Abbott Elementary and, before that, her role in Netflix‘s short-lived On My Block spinoff, Freeridge.

But now, she has already had two roles in 2025 features—One of Them Days and You’re Cordially Invited—and has three upcoming series roles: Netflix’s Running Point and Apple TV+’s Acapulco and The Studio, with a series role in the latter.

Blavity’s Shadow and Act spoke with the actress ahead of Entertainment Weekly’s Breaking Big panel at the 2025 SCAD TVfest, where she discussed some of her roles and being booked and busy.

“You know what, I think in comedy—I’ll speak to that because I’m not a drama girl… I haven’t dipped my toe in that yet [laughs]—but I think part of it really is being yourself,” she said. “There are a lot of times where you play what they think that you want. You see a [portrayal] on TV, and you’re like, ‘OK, they want this.’ But then they see that you’re unique and you’re you. So if you go in with the idea of [being] unique, you stand out with the quirks.”

Regarding her movie roles, she talked about being able to steal scenes opposite Keke Palmer and SZA in the box office hit One of Them Days.

“That was freaking insane,” she said. “I’m telling you, I was very nervous. I mean, they’re superstars, you know. So anytime I go in [for a role], I’m very reserved, and I want to keep to myself because I don’t wanna, you know, be in anybody’s way. And they were so kind to me and so open. And truly, sometimes you never want to step out of line, you just want to do your job… but they were so willing to play and were so kind that it made [the experience] so much fun, and then it made for like a great scene in the movie… and they were amazing. Lawrence [Lamont, director] and Issa [Rae, producer] were so incredible and kind to me.”

The most immediate project she has coming out is Apple TV+’s The Studio, opposite Seth Rogen, Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, and more.

“That [was] very like, ‘pinch me.’ I actually can’t believe that I get to be a part of that. I worked with people that I looked up to and I think are phenomenal, and to even be in the room is a gift in itself.”