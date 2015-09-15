Spoilers ahead for Season 1 of Presumed Innocent on Apple TV+

Chase Infiniti had no idea her character, Jaden Sabich, was the person responsible for the central murder in the first season of Apple TV+’s Presumed Innocent—until the last minute.

Infiniti chatted with Blavity’s Shadow and Act ahead of Entertainment Weekly’s Breaking Big panel at the 2025 SCAD TVfest, and talked about the jaw-dropping moment in the show.

“I didn’t find out until pretty last minute. When we got the last script, that’s the day I found out it was gonna be me,” Infiniti said. “I was in complete shock because, at first, I wasn’t the one to find out. People above me were finding out, and I was hearing things like, ‘Oh my gosh, it might be you.’ So I was like, ‘Oh, OK, that’s interesting.’ When I finally got the script and read it, I thought, ‘There’s no way this is real.’

“Then, it was like all of the processing kicked in—’OK, that’s me. Let me think about everything my character has been through to get to this moment.’ But I was definitely shocked. I was very surprised, but I’m grateful for the opportunity and the chance to take on that responsibility and showcase the end of her story. But yeah, I was definitely surprised.”

Working with Jake Gyllenhaal and Ruth Negga

Sharing the screen with heavyweights like Jake Gyllenhaal and Ruth Negga was a surreal experience for Infiniti.

“[They were] pinch-me moments. It still is a pinch-me moment because even now, I still keep in close contact with the two of them,” she said. “I grew up watching Jake, and then seeing Ruth on TV and in films… they’re both so inspirational to me. Getting the chance for this to be my first project—especially with them—I felt very grateful. It’s crazy to think that younger me is now working with the people she saw on screen.”

Her Upcoming Paul Thomas Anderson film

Next up, she’s starring in One Battle After Another, the highly anticipated Paul Thomas Anderson film alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Regina Hall, Alana Haim, Teyana Taylor, Wood Harris and more.

Though she couldn’t say too much about it, she did tease a little bit. “I’m excited to see how audiences respond to it because I think it’s a really fun story, and it definitely takes you on a journey,” she said. “I’m excited to see what people take from it and what their opinions are coming out of it.”