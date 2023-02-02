What is Taylor Sheridan’s Landman going to be about?

Here’s the official synopsis for Landman:

Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, LANDMAN is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. Based on the notable 11-part podcast “Boomtown” from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.

Who stars in Landman?

Apart from Moore and Thornton, the show stars Michelle Randolph, Ali Larter, Mark Collie, James Jordan, Mark Lofland, Paulina Chávez and Kayla Wallace.

Michael Peña, Andy Garcia and Jon Hamm are recurring.

Landman, which was co-created by Christian Wallace and Sheridan is produced for Paramount+ by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions.

Christian Wallace, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Geyer C. Glasser, and Stephen Kay are executive producers of Landman. Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch for Imperative Entertainment and J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt also executive produce. Peter Feldman serves as co-executive producer.

Sheridan’s increasing lineup on Paramount+ includes series such as to 1923, 1883, Lioness, Mayor Of Kingstown, Tulsa King and Lawmen: Bass Reaves.

When will Landman air?

The series will premiere Nov. 17 on Paramount+. The first two episodes of the 10-episode first season will air on Sundays after its premiere.

Watch the trailer below:

