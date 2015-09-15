Emmy and Grammy winner Jasmine Cephas Jones is the latest name to join the growing cast of HBO’s DC Comics series, Lanterns, which will star Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler.

Pierre is playing John Stewart and Chandler is Pierre’s co-lead, playing Hal Jordan.

Other cast members include Jason Ritter, Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Ulrich Thomsen and Nicole Ari Parker.

More on Jasmine Cephas Jones’ ‘Lanterns’ character

In the series, she will play the young version of Bernadette, John’s mother who is played by Parker as an older adult. J. Alphonse Nicholson was recently cast as the young version of John Sr.

Deadline, who exclusively broke this news describes Young Bernadette as “Stewart’s resilient mother and forever the family fixer. She is a perceptive, big-picture thinker who demands excellence from herself and her family.”

Series details for ‘Lanterns’

Per its official logline, Lanterns “follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.”

The series is produced by HBO in association with Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios. It is co-written by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof and Tom King. The first two episodes are directed by James Hawes. Executive producers are Mundy, Lindelof, King and Hawes.

On the television front, Jones recently starred in Starz’s Blindspotting from 2021-2023. She also appeared in Ava DuVernay’s 2023 film, Origin. She is perhaps best known for her stage work, being a part of the original Broadway cast of Hamilton.