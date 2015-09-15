After starring in Law & Order for three seasons at NBC, Mehcad Brooks is leaving the long-running procedural ahead of its 25th season.

Brooks came aboard the show to play Detective Jalen Shaw after Anthony Anderson’s departure. Anderson had only signed a one-year deal for the show’s return to television after being off the air for several years.

It was the first major role for Brooks in some time, following his role in The CW’s Supergirl after six seasons.

Deadline, which exclusively broke the news of Brooks’ departure, said that “According to sources, the parting of the ways was mutual, with Brooks already exploring other opportunities.”

What to know about the ‘Law & Order’ Season 25 cast so far

Law & Order also stars Tony Goldwyn, Reid Scott, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, Maura Tierny. Dancy, Halevi and Tierney are already set to come back, per Deadline, and no word yet on Goldwyn and Scott, whose contracts were up at the conclusion of Season 24.

The show is already working to cast the new detective who will take over after Brooks.

Brooks has a role in the current season of HBO Max’s And Just Like That, and will be in theaters this fall for Mortal Kombat II, reprising his role from the first film.

When will ‘Law & Order’ Season 25 premiere

While we don’t have an exact premiere date, it can be expected to bow to debut in the fall for the 2025-26 broadcast television season.