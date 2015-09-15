Blavity’s Shadow and Act has an exclusive preview of this week’s upcoming episode of Law & Order, featuring Mehcad Brooks and Reid Scott.

In the episode, titled “Tough Love”: A tough-love sports agent is found stabbed to death, leaving the squad with a trail of suspects who wanted him gone. Despite a wealth of evidence, Price and Maroun worry that a lack of motive will tank their case.

Details on the ‘Tough Love’ episode of ‘Law & Order’

In the below clip, Shaw (Brooks) and Riley (Scott) visit the sons of their homicide victim, a well-known former football player and sports agent. They ask if their father had been having issues with anyone lately.

Hugh Dancy, Tony Goldwyn, Odelya Halevi, Mehcad Brooks and Maura Tierney also star. Dick Wolf is the show’s creator and executive producer, with Rick Eid, Pamela Wechsler, Alex Hall and Peter Jankowski also executive producing.

When does the new ‘Law & Order’ episode air?

Check out the exclusive preview below: The episode airs Thursday at 8 p.m. on NBC.