Lena Waithe is headed to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Waithe will have a guest-starring role on Grey’s Anatomy.

Waithe’s first episode, “Jump (for My Love),” will air March 13, and her arc will cover two episodes.

Who will Lena Waithe play on ‘Grey’s Anatomy?’

She will play Dr. Evynn Moore, a doctor who studied under Debbie Allen’s character Catherine Fox. Evynn comes to Grey Sloan for help with her wife’s (Andrea Bordeaux) unique illness.

The multihyphenate Waithe, of course, has made a name for herself in television by writing and executive producing Showtime’s hit series The Chi. That series and many of her other projects, are produced through her company, Hillman Grad.

This will be a rare on-screen role for Waithe in a show that she hasn’t created, written on and/or executive produced. She’s also known for writing and starring in Master of None, creating the BET series Boomerang and Twenties, writing the film Queen & Silm and more.

Grey’s Anatomy will return to ABC with new episodes on March 6. Created by Shonda Rhimes and Michelle Lirtzman, Grey’s Anatomy follows the doctors and their interns at Grace Sloan Memorial Hospital, formerly known as Seattle Grace Hospital. The series premiered in 2005 and has aired over 400 episodes, making it the longest-running medical drama in the country.