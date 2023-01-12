Lifetime has announced a new biopic and documentary on late ’90s icon Miss Cleo.

Miss Cleo: Her Rise and Fall stars Robin “The Lady of Rage” Allen as Miss Cleo, with Power’s Shane Johnson and Yellowstone’s Ian Bohen joining the cast. Directed by Sister, Sister star Tim Reid, the film follows the life of Youree Dell Harris, who goes from being in need of work to finding a career and infamy as part of the Psychic Readers Network. According to the logline:

The epic journey picks up in the late 90s’ when, single mom Youree Dell Harris finds herself desperate to take care of her family and takes a job at the Psychic Readers Network — only to become one of the networks most beloved personalities, Miss Cleo. But her challenges don’t end there and when the network faces allegations of fraud and deception, they turn their sights on Miss Cleo. For the first time ever, Miss Cleo’s side of the story will finally be told.

The film also stars Daphne Maxwell Reid, Cocao Brown, Dwayne Boyd, Towanda Braxton, Jaida Standberry, Marley Taylor, Amelia Young, Stevie Baggs Jr. and Leslie Black. The film is produced by Hillionaire Productions for Lifetime and executive produced by Jami McCoy-Lankford, Samone Norsworthy, Anthony Standberry and Ahmed Hussain. William J. Cone serves as consulting producer with the screenplay by Camara Davis.

Watch the trailer below:

Miss Cleo: Her Rise and Fall, is set to air Aug. 10 at 8/7c, followed the documentary, Call Me Miss Cleo.

The documentary, follows the real life of Harris, who became of the lightning rods of the late ’90s before finding herself at the center of scandal. According to the logline:

Call Me Miss Cleo the documentary chronicles the icons rise, fall, and reinvention of the ’90s TV psychic Miss Cleo. Known for her larger-than-life persona and memorable accent, Miss Cleo, born Youree Dell Harris, garnered a nationwide cult following on the Psychic Readers Network, a popular telephone hotline that later came under fire for its alleged deceptive practices. Featuring interviews with celebrities and those closest to the self-proclaimed voodoo priestess, the film explores the many layers behind a complicated and charismatic figure.

With Celia Aniskovich and Jennifer Brea directing, the film is produced by Gunpowder & Sky for HBO Max with Van Toffler, Floris Bauer, Barry Barclay, Anne Loder, Jennifer O’Connell, and Lizzie Fox serve as executive producers.

These two films are different from the upcoming Miss Cleo dramatic series Sanaa Lathan is starring in and executive producing. Lathan described the series in January as being a “darkly comedic drama” about Harris’ life. The series is now being shopped to streamers and networks.