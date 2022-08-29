Dia Nash, daughter of Emmy winner Niecy Nash, is the star of Lifetime’s newest crime thriller, Sister Wife Murder.
Nash portrays Chloe, a young woman seeking purpose who finds it in the teachings of a young, handsome pastor. Chloe becomes enraptured by the pastor and enters a torturous marriage with only her other sister-wives for comfort. But then, one of the wives vanishes without a trace, and now Chloe has to ensure she’s not the next one missing.
“I’m a big PK [preacher’s kid]! My dad is a preacher,” the 24-year-old actor told Blavity’s Shadow and Act in a recent interview.
Nash added that growing up in church made the film’s setting feel very familiar, but some things still took her out of her comfort zone.
When Nash discovered she would be doing a few suggestive scenes in the film, her first instinct was to call her parents.
“I called my mama; I called my daddy. I said, ‘Y’all, they want me to do stuff on screen,” she said with a laugh. Nash joked that her religious family had never “seen her hold a boy’s hand,” let alone kiss someone.
She recalled her family reminding her that, despite her apprehensions, this was her dream.
“They were like, ‘What are you talking about? Like, you were praying for this. This is it,'” she said. “I just had to trust myself,” Nash added.
Sister Wife Murder is one of two new films added to Lifetime’s “Ripped from the Headlines” series.
Matthew Daddario portrays Caleb, the unorthodox pastor whose teachings and actions have similar attributes to some of the most gruesome headlines, where religion has been used as a catalyst for something sinister.
“It’s so sad how people can go somewhere for pure intentions and have people take advantage of that. It happens everywhere. It doesn’t matter the place, the religion or the circumstances; that can always happen, which is sucky, but there are ways to get over it,” Nash said.
As a self-proclaimed “praying woman,” Nash could connect to her character’s yearning to believe and belong to something linked to her faith, regardless of the unforeseen consequences.
“I feel like, sometimes, you got to learn. And sometimes, it’s a hard lesson to learn,” Nash said.
She added, “You can be like, ‘Oh, I feel like you should have, could have, would have.’ Sometimes, you have to fall to be like, ‘Oh, maybe I won’t do it like that again.'”
Nash stated Chloe’s most significant trait that resonated with her was her strength.
“She had to come into her own, but she found her strength in that. She spoke up for herself and realized what was wrong,” Nash said, mentioning the moment she realized the character had found her voice.
She later added, “That was nice to tap into that because I feel like all women are super strong. And obviously, everybody knows that.”
Sister Wife Murder debuts on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.