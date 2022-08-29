Dia Nash, daughter of Emmy winner Niecy Nash, is the star of Lifetime’s newest crime thriller, Sister Wife Murder.

Nash portrays Chloe, a young woman seeking purpose who finds it in the teachings of a young, handsome pastor. Chloe becomes enraptured by the pastor and enters a torturous marriage with only her other sister-wives for comfort. But then, one of the wives vanishes without a trace, and now Chloe has to ensure she’s not the next one missing.

“I’m a big PK [preacher’s kid]! My dad is a preacher,” the 24-year-old actor told Blavity’s Shadow and Act in a recent interview.

Nash added that growing up in church made the film’s setting feel very familiar, but some things still took her out of her comfort zone.

When Nash discovered she would be doing a few suggestive scenes in the film, her first instinct was to call her parents.

“I called my mama; I called my daddy. I said, ‘Y’all, they want me to do stuff on screen,” she said with a laugh. Nash joked that her religious family had never “seen her hold a boy’s hand,” let alone kiss someone.

She recalled her family reminding her that, despite her apprehensions, this was her dream.

“They were like, ‘What are you talking about? Like, you were praying for this. This is it,'” she said. “I just had to trust myself,” Nash added.