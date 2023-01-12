The stars of Lilo & Stitch, Maia Kealoha and Sydney Agudong, are thrilled to be part of bringing the beloved 2002 Disney animated film to life in a new way.

The two actors spoke with Shadow and Act Managing Editor Trey Mangum about joining the live-action adaptation and which parts of the original film and animated seires still resonate most with them.

“It would probably be her [animated Lilo] feeding Pudge the fish,” said Kealoha, who plays Lilo in the live-action film. “That’s my favorite one. I like the intro.”

Agudong, who plays Nani, said she’s been a fan of the original since early childhood.

“I watched that thing so many times. I can’t count. I dressed up as Lilo at a county fair when I was [around] one and a half years old. I loved it that much and continued on from that,” she said. “But I think one of my favorite moments from the animated version was probably the iconic scene that I got to redo with Tia [Carrere] herself as Mrs. Kakoa. We’re running back and she’s locking me out and I have to compensate for everything and everything’s going wildly and I have to keep my cool. But I think the other part of the movie that I really, really loved was the moment with Stitch and the ugly duckling in the original, which didn’t make it in this one. But at the same time, we substitute it for something even cooler.”

Portraying Nani and Lilo’s love and loss in live-action

Agudong also spoke about channeling the depth of love between Nani and Lilo—especially in the wake of their parents’ passing, which makes Nani her younger sister’s guardian.

“I think the love is still the same,” Agudong said about Lilo and Nani’s relationship. “I think it… was the majority of what I focused on when I was going through this role. I think I would die for my sister and I think Nani would do the same thing, and her major goal, or her only goal, is to keep her family together, so much so that she kind of forgets her own priorities at that point in time. But I think my sister and I have a love for each other that is undeniable. I was really excited to share that in this, and I think we created our own [bond] too.”

When does ‘Lilo & Stitch’ release in theaters?

Watch the full interviews above with the cast of Lilo & Stitch, including Stitch himself. The film hits theaters this Friday.