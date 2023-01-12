The trailer for Disney’s Zootopia 2 has police rookie team Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) and Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) tag-teaming with a new animal friend, Gary De’Snake (Ke Huy Quan).

The film finds Judy and Nick on a new case involving Gary De’Snake, who brings chaos to Zootopia. The trailer gives a glimpse of what that chaos entails, as Judy, Nick and Gary get chased around the various biomes of Zootopia by police officer animals.

Co-director Byron Howard also described more of the trailer, saying, “The trailer features the original song ‘ZUTU’ by Zootopia’s finest lemming techno group, LEMEEENS. Fresh from touring with superstar Gazelle as her opening act, members Hans-Peter, Gūnther, Spielt and their DJ, Spaß, created the song to mark the occasion and welcome the world back to the City of Zootopia!”

What is ‘Zootopia 2’ about, and who else stars?

According to the official description:

Judy and Nick find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, they must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before.

The film also stars the voices of Quinta Brunson, Fortune Feimster and Shakira, who returns as Zootopia superstar Gazelle.

Screenwriter and co-director and Disney Animation chief creative officer Jared Bush said in a statement, “We are beyond excited to welcome everyone back to the outrageous, expansive animal metropolis of Zootopia, and take audiences on a hilarious, wild ride into parts of the city we’ve never visited before. Whether it’s the marshes of semi-aquatic mammals, the vast desert dunes or even greater mysteries beyond, our heroes, Judy and Nick, will meet a lot of new friends, and discover even more about the world, themselves and a brand-new snake in town.” Yvett Merino produces.

When does ‘Zootopia 2’ premiere?

Zootopia 2 comes to theaters Nov. 26. Watch the trailer below: