Melody Rodgers expresses Love & Marriage: Huntsville frustrations

While preparing to ship orders for her beauty line she was also unpacking some frustrations she had built up about production. Rodgers called out “toxic leadership” and potentially addressing EP Carlos King, who has a weekly recap of the show he does with Married to Medicine’s Dr. Heavenly Kimes.

“When you are in a leadership position or so-called leadership position or executive position it’s just certain things you just supposed to like, like you don’t talk about your people that’s putting a check in your pocket,” she said. “I never seen the owner of Seventh Avenue talk about the people putting money in their pockets.”

Rodgers also said there are people on a path of self-destruction and “that’s all they know is self-destruction.”

She later took to social media in an Instagram Story to defend her TikTok.