The ladies of Love and Marriage: Huntsville’s recent girls’ trip has viewers airing their grievances on social media. The most recent episode showed the women in Turks & Caicos engaged in heated debates over friendships. The conversation stemmed from the ladies calling out Sunni Minx for her marriage to Destiny Payton‘s ex-boyfriend, Moses. Rodgers’s friend, Chanita Foster, quickly jumped in to defend Minx and warn Rodgers about the friend group. The commentary has transitioned over to social media. A frustrated Rodgers went live on her TikTok account to express her frustration, even calling out production.
YouTuber Kempire recapped Melody’s TikTok live on a video on his channel.
1.
Melody Rodgers expresses Love & Marriage: Huntsville frustrations
While preparing to ship orders for her beauty line she was also unpacking some frustrations she had built up about production. Rodgers called out “toxic leadership” and potentially addressing EP Carlos King, who has a weekly recap of the show he does with Married to Medicine’s Dr. Heavenly Kimes.
“When you are in a leadership position or so-called leadership position or executive position it’s just certain things you just supposed to like, like you don’t talk about your people that’s putting a check in your pocket,” she said. “I never seen the owner of Seventh Avenue talk about the people putting money in their pockets.”
Rodgers also said there are people on a path of self-destruction and “that’s all they know is self-destruction.”
She later took to social media in an Instagram Story to defend her TikTok.