The premise of Netflix’s Love Is Blind is enough to excite even the most experienced daters. This is true especially given the success of some fan favorite couples. With the show’s removal of the physical component in dating, singles are meant to focus on internal values instead of superficial biases. This concept is not entirely new but the show provides a space (aka the pods) for people to explore their options. The recently released season has even become a trending topic as audiences speculate who and what works in the dating realm.

Love Is Blind, which has been airing since 2020, came at the perfect time in American culture. After the devastating blow of the COVID-19 pandemic, people looking for love were at a loss. The chronic loneliness from the pandemic gave life to a different type of dating. While the premise has sparked hope in some singles, the track record of the show’s couples can’t be ignored. Despite becoming a cultural phenomenon, some viewers may still be skeptical about the effectiveness of committing oneself to another sight unseen. For those interested in watching or even participating in the show, here is what we know about how many Love Is Blind couples divorced.

With New Episodes Hitting the Streamer, Let’s Reflect on Past Couples Who Couldn’t Make It Work

The newest season of Love Is Blind is at the forefront of viewers’ minds. As fans debate whether or not there are any viable prospects for happy marriages, people are taking a look back at prior seasons. The drama that has unfolded during the show often reveals lies, cheating and matches that were simply not meant to be. There may be plenty of seemingly happy couples that left the show together, but some have fallen apart soon after filming. These particular couples may be a surprise to some, but the truth is that the real test begins once the show ends.

Not every couple that has gotten engaged has even made it to the altar to exchange vows. Many relationships have crumbled once they lay eyes on their match, which gives people reason to believe that love is indeed not blind. Yet in the history of the show so far, the Netflix hit has brought 13 couples together in official marriages. Many of them have gone on to create families or a whole new life together. Unfortunately (and lowkey luckily) for some, their marriage ended in a divorce and they are embarking on a fresh start. Here are the couples that have made their divorce public:

Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson: The First ‘Love Is Blind’ Couple to Divorce

Viewers may remember these love birds who got deep while dating in the pods. They discussed their insecurities, vision for the future and pretty early on got engaged without seeing each other. In fact, Nick was the first man to propose during their season. Despite the early commitment to each other, they argued throughout the show. At the end of their season, they decided to fully commit and got married. News came of their divorce a bit over a year later after they reportedly sought help from a couple’s counselor. Although the two decided to cut ties, they were relatively civil during their divorce process. The couple took to social media to assure fans that their divorce was simply the result of incompatibility.

Season 2’s Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely Also Called It Quits

This couple also met each other during season two of Love Is Blind. The two connected in the pods and continued to grow their relationship despite having other initial connections. In episode three of their season, they got engaged and after that there was some friction between the two. Jarette and Iyanna had different lifestyles which they were unsure they could make work. But ultimately they took a chance on love and said yes at the altar. News of their divorce came after their one year anniversary, in August 2022. The two posted a joint statement stating that their lives were going in different directions. According to Iyanna, who filed for divorce, Jarette cheated on her but he still denies her accusations.

After Season 7, Ashley Adionser and Tyler Francis Went Their Separate Ways

The most recent divorce from Love Is Blind is still pretty fresh for fans. While the couple seemed to be the most harmonious couple for much of the season, secrets eventually came out after their engagement. As viewers likely remember, Tyler failed to tell Ashley that he has children. This drama evenutally spiraled and they became the next Love Is Blind couple divorced within a short time. Tyler dropped the bombshell that he was a sperm donor and is the father of three children. He claimed that he had no connection to them. Later on, some inconsistencies in his story were addressed. Specifically during the season’s reunion, the cast talked about pictures of him with the children during the holidays leaking online.

Tyler owned up to lying about the situation and claimed he simply wanted to help his friend and her wife conceive. Yet apparently when her wife left her, he stepped in to help and things got messy. Allegations of Tyler owing child support and abandoning his children for fame erupted. This sparked a debate about Ashley’s place in all the drama. Although these two had a very public conflict that had many viewers doubting their relationship’s longevity, they initially seemed to be making it work. After a little over a year of marriage, Ashley called it quits and is now on her healing journey.