Love Is Blind has aired its final regular episode of the season– the episode in which viewers see who got married!

Three couples broke up after the pods: Hannah Jiles and Nick Dorka, Monica Davis and Stephen Richardson, and Alex Byrd and Tim Godbee.

There were three couples that were still together heading into the wedding episode– Ramses Prashad and Marissa George, Tyler and Ashley Adionser and Garrett Josemans and Taylor Krause. Did all three of them make it down the aisle?

Let’s find out!

Ramses and Marissa

Do Ramses and Marissa get married? No.

Lowkey, the writing was on the wall after the two had several major disagreements in recent episodes, including one conversation that people may believe is one of the most important conversations had on reality television ever.

Frustrating to Marissa, Ramses didn’t necessarily explain why he wanted to break up, and it was a truly heartbreaking split.

Ramses told her, “After being married and seeing other marriages and hearing from other married people. I just don’t think love alone is enough…I think there needs to be other things that are also working.”

Marissa called it “the worst day of her life,” telling him “I don’t think you should’ve come to this experience….how could I feel so sure and you’re not?”

Tyler and Ashley

Do Tyler and Taylor get married? Yes.

Despite some hiccups (which are still continuing to play out in a major way in the show’s post-season), Tyler and Ashley to get make it down the aisle and get married.

After their wedding, Tyler told Ashley, “We started this journey two months ago and this changed our entire lives. Now, we get to spend the rest of our lives together.”

Tyler also brought up the idea of having kids right after the wedding as well, to which Ashley affirmed.

Garrett and Taylor

Do Garrett and Taylor get married? Yes.

Garrett and Taylor get married as well. Taylor said at the wedding, “Garrett is the kind of man that only comes along once in a lifetime…I wouldn’t want to jump in the deep end with anyone else. I love you so much. I’m so excited for what’s to come.”

When does the ‘Love is Blind’ reunion air?

We’ll find out if the married couples are still together once the reunion airs on Oct 30 on Netflix.