Editor’s note: This interview was conducted prior to the release of Huda Mustafa’s ‘Call Her Daddy’ interview. Because of this, any revelations in that interview are not referenced in the below conversation.

Chris Seeley was one of the Love Island USA Season 7 bombshells who made a splash during Casa Amor. That splash was so big, he made it all the way to the finale—even if he ended up placing third after recently breaking off his strongest connection.

Despite his journey starting at Casa Amor, it was full of ups and downs—especially when it came to his relationship with Huda Mustafa.

In a post-finale cast interview with Blavity’s Shadow and Act, Chris opened up about his dynamic with Huda, their final dinner, and how his upbringing shaped his mindset inside the villa.

Chris explained, “It wasn’t necessarily surprising…because I feel like people really did see the genuineness in our connection, besides all the hiccups that we had. And I think that’s the reason why we made it.”

He also got candid about some fan speculation that he went into their final dinner planning to end things.

“I wanted to continue things,” he told us. “I wasn’t going into that thinking, OK, I’m going to address this [situation] and we’re just going to be done. I had no intentions on doing any of that. I still wanted to continue outside the villa and still explore that connection. But she had other plans or other things that she wanted, so she wanted to be friends, and I totally respected that. I sensed it, because when I told her my piece and when I asked her, ‘So what do you want to do?’ she took a minute to answer. And in my opinion, when someone is dwelling on whether or not they should be doing something, like you already made your mind. I sensed she wanted to be friends.”

When it came to pursuing Huda, Chris said he didn’t want her prior connection with Jeremiah to influence how he saw her.

He explained, “I didn’t want to let that situation that she had with Jeremiah define her and what I thought about her. Once she expressed interest and I did as well, I wanted to know the real her. And I knew the type of person that I am—I’m not the type to argue, go back and forth, bicker, be defensive, anything like that. So she would never get that type of energy from me to where she wouldn’t even have to be put in positions like that to where she would need to be like that either. I feel like I provided a safe space—or did provide a safe space—and made her feel very comfortable.”

He also talked about the moment his family visited the villa and how being raised by women shaped how he navigated things.

“I didn’t have that father figure or that male figure besides my coaches,” he said. “They only did so much. But my sisters and my mom, they really played a huge role in building me to the man that I am today. They always taught me about emotional maturity and stableness and how to be patient, understanding and receptive and all these things. It took a long time. I was very stubborn in the beginning of this, but I think overall it paid off. And I’m glad that I had them in my corner—and still have them in my corner—doing that for me.”

Status of relationship and friendships post-villa

As far as where things stand between him and Huda now, Chris says they’re in a good place.

“As of right now, we’re just friends, and I think it’s good for us to stay friends for a little bit. I don’t really see it getting to a romantic place in the future. Could it happen? Maybe. As of right now, I don’t really see it, just because we really focus on being friends. But yeah, I have talked to her. We’re actually staying in [an] Airbnb together with all the other finalists, so it’s like a little mini villa. But yeah, we’re good. We’re laughing, talking, joking around—like real friends do. Ain’t no bad blood between us.”

He also says Bryan is a friend he’ll have for life.

“As far as friends, me and Bryan, we’re locked in,” he said. “That’s my boy. I told him the other day, ‘Bro, you’re going to be at my wedding.’ After [what] we just went through and just the type of brotherhood that we have already—and we’ve only known each other for what… a month? I could see us being friends for life.”

Looking ahead, Chris is excited to explore what’s next. “This is the time where I’m entering a new chapter of my life to where I may be able to step away from basketball and focus on other things that I’ve been wanting to get into, like scripted acting or modeling, or opening up a Boys & Girls Club-type of thing with a basketball summer camp element. I have a bunch of ideas that I want to dive into—as well as maybe different brand deals that come my way. Whatever comes my way, I’m just open to all of it. So I’m just excited to see what’s to come.”

Watch the full video with more of Seeley’s responses above. The interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Love Island USA Season 7 is now streaming in full on Peacock. The reunion special for the season airs next month.