Editor’s note: This interview was conducted prior to the release of Huda Mustafa’s ‘Call Her Daddy’ interview. Because of this, any revelations in that interview are not referenced in the below conversation.

Love Island USA star Huda Mustafa is sending a message to certain fans: don’t send hate or bully fellow Islanders from her season.

In one of the most fandom-activated seasons of the show, a few stans of some Season 7 contestants have gone too far by sending targeted messages to people from the show. One key example is the aftermath of a disagreement between Huda, Chelley Bissainthe and Olandria Carthen.

Since then, the three have reconciled, and in our post-finale interview with Blavity’s Shadow and Act, Mustafa said some of what she’s seen is “ridiculous.”

When asked where she stands with the other Season 7 Islanders, such as Olandria and Chelley, she said, “With Olandria, like I still love Olandria. If I’m not hating her, I don’t think anyone should be. I think that everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but I think there are lines that are crossed. And I don’t condone hate. I don’t condone bullying. I don’t condone any of that. I think people’s safeties are at risk. And the last thing I want is for anyone to feel unsafe, or to feel like they’re getting some sort of backlash at my expense. I think that’s ridiculous.”

She continued, “I think everyone should be able to live their life normally. Everyone’s entitled to their own opinion. You can say, ‘Hey, I don’t agree with what you did.’ But do it in a respectful way that’s not antagonizing. And even with Chelley… me and Chelley, we’re not the closest. But we’re cool with each other. And I do wish for the best, and I do care for her as a person. We can still hug each other and say hi. It’s not like an, ‘Oh, f**k you.’ It’s not that at all. And I don’t think anyone should be getting any type of hatred, at all. I think we should focus more on positive than negative.”

Her perspective on the Heart Rate Challenge with Ace and its aftermath

We also asked her about the Heart Rate Challenge, which shook the villa. Many people — namely Chelley — took issue with how she behaved with Ace. As for Huda, she still doesn’t see what she did wrong.

“Beforehand, people always told me like, ‘Oh, it’s just a challenge. It’s just a challenge,’” she said. “So I’m doing this in a challenge, and it’s a problem. People are like, ‘Oh, you were kissing him for a crazy amount of time.’ People were kissing my man for a crazy amount of time, and I’m cheering them on. I was doing things that I did in other challenges. When I licked Jeremiah from the d**k up, I did that whole thing. I did that in the Heart Rate Challenge to every single guy. It wasn’t one person it was happening to — I did it to every single one. And everyone consented to everything prior. People agreed, ‘Yes, I’m OK with this… I’m OK with that.’ Before that, everyone was like, ‘Huda, we’re expecting you to do your big one. Huda, this is your time to shine. Huda this is… Huda, Huda, Huda, Huda, Huda.’ I’m like, ‘OK, great.’”

She added, “So there’s this high expectation from both men and women for me in this challenge… and I’m not going to disappoint. I’m competitive as f**k. I went into that with the mindset of I want to win. I was going off of things that people were telling me the entire time that I was in the villa — especially, for example, when I was with Jeremiah — and how in challenges I would get upset about certain things. And then they’re like, ‘Huda, relax, it’s just a challenge.’ And people that were close to me were kissing him, or [putting] ass in his face. But when it’s other people, it’s like, ‘OK, you’re doing too much.’ And you know what? That’s fine. Everybody’s entitled to their own opinion. And if it was too much, I’m sorry that it upset you. My feelings are valid. Their feelings are valid. I don’t think anyone’s right or wrong in that scenario. I think that everyone’s entitled to their own opinion. It happened. I know what not to do now. And you can learn from your mistakes, and that’s it. You take accountability and you learn, and that’s all.”

On her intentions in bringing Chris back to the villa

There was also a point of contention between her and Chelley, which came to a head during the mailbox/”Standing on Business” challenge. Both seemed to have different perspectives on Chris Seeley being brought back to the villa as a part of a couple with Huda — but also for Chelley to explore her connection with him.

“She [Chelley] expressed to me how she was feeling and how she wished she had more time with Chris,” Huda said. “And I was like, alright, [I] don’t have a connection in here, and it really took everything in me to have that one last conversation, and I picked it with Chris. And I had that one last conversation with Chris, and it ended up being the conversation that changed everything. And I really think that things can change with just one conversation.

“We had interest in one another. We both expressed that we wanted to explore one another. But I knew that she liked Ace, and I knew that she liked Chris. I knew that I had no other connection, but I wanted to explore Chris, because I didn’t get to in the villa at all, or in the Casa.

“I let her know, ‘Hey, there’s this thing where I was thinking, let me take Chris to the villa. You pick Ace. That way not only can I explore him, but you can explore him too.’ And I made sure to preface that it was for both of us. It wasn’t just for her. I made it extremely clear that it was not just for her — it’s for both of us and Chris, because he wanted to explore both of us.”

“But yeah, so we ended up exploring one another. And I think that things got really twisted. And I don’t know if it was him no longer exploring her. I don’t know why — we’ll never know why. But I just know what my intentions were.”

Watch the full video with more of Mustafa’s responses above. The interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Love Island USA Season 7 is now streaming in full on Peacock. The reunion special for the season airs next month.