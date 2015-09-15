Whether you agreed with everything he did or not, Kendall Washington definitely had Love Island USA Season 6 fans talking throughout the season.

As a couple, he and Nicole Jacky made it to the finals and ended up taking home fourth place.

Right after their exit from the villa, the two spoke to Blavity’s Shadow and Act about what the “Stick or Twist” game did for their relationship moving forward, Kendall’s behavior and the criticism he faced from the women in the villa during the Casa Amor stage, why they seemingly thought Kaylor Martin and Aaron Evans were going to make it to the finale, what their plans are after the show, and much more.

Watch the full interview above. A select conversation transcript below has been condensed and edited for clarity.

The “Stick or Twist” game seemed to be a monumental/defining moment within your time on the show. Even though in that moment, with one person sticking and the other one twisting, after this, you seemed more locked in than ever before. So I just wanted to go over what was going through your minds in this moment, and do you look at it differently in retrospect?

NJ: You can start on this one, since you twisted.

KW: OK, I figured [laughs]. Damn. Yeah, sometimes I forget about that moment. It’s not in any other way, but the fact that we’ve had so many moments in here, but that was a defining moment because I feel like in that moment it was a situation where I was like, “Yeah, twisting it means that we’re still open. We haven’t locked things in.”

That’s why I felt like that was the right call on my end. But then, seeing Nicole in the dancing circle, I remember just being so [taken] aback. I was like, “Oh,” I was excited that she feels this way. And I was like, “Oh, f**k. I’m twisting currently.” I was nervous after. When I’m nervous, I laugh. And so I think … I mean I don’t think….I know she saw me on the other side of the fence laughing and she was like, “Why is he laughing? Why is he laughing?”

NJ: I was pissed.

KW: But for sure after that, I think it gave me a lot of clarity. And then we had a conversation about where I was at, so I feel like we were pretty dialed in after that.

NJ: I asked Kendall why, and he was maybe misunderstood the rules a little bit, which at that time I was like, “That’s a cop out.” But this guy isn’t the best listener. He doesn’t listen. There’s been other games and challenges you missed the point a little bit. I think why it brought us closer was we had to talk about it. We had to hear each other out. And I just told him, “I’ll believe you until you give me a reason not to. If you want to stick with me now, then let’s see where this can go.”

KW: Yes, I’m sticking. I’m not twisting. No, I’m sticking.

I want to talk about the finale, which of course just aired. What were your feelings leading into the finale and that last day. We heard the L word and saw how it panned out. For both of you, was winning a huge priority, considering in that last episode you made so many inroads within your relationship? When your names were called for fourth place, it seemed that you were at peace and happy in that moment.

NJ: Yeah, I think it’s just funny because being on the outside and maybe seeing how things could be portrayed, for me at least, I think we had had such a long journey in the villa, and we do have really deep feelings for each other. Those are real. And what’s that saying? At the end, you start thinking about the beginning. I feel like we just got really emotional.

And I have a harder time opening up than Kendall, I would say. When Kendall’s open with me, it gives me the safe space to do the same, as much as it scares the s**t out of me. But yeah, and I think making it to the final four, I was nervous for a lot of things, but that night I wasn’t nervous. I was just excited that I got to share that experience with Kendall as well as the fellow islanders who were among us.

And to be honest, I think most of us thought this way. We forgot there was going to be a winner. And I was happy with whatever couple it was. I think we’ve all had a special connection and we’re different in our own ways. And I mean, as cliche as it sounds like, I feel like a winner because I found something with Kendall, and I’m so happy I did.

KW: I feel the same way. In that moment, being on the stage with the other three couples, it did not matter what place we got because I didn’t come here to win. We just wanted to find someone. I had a lot of deep chats with Kordell just about our journey throughout this. And it was funny, the last day when we were just chatting about [how] there actually is someone that’s going to win this. Kordell and I were looking at each other and saying, “Hey, we already won. We got the girls we came here for. We found the connection.” And that’s why we just couldn’t stop talking about the outside because there’s so much to look forward to. I’d say that was the sentiment.

Kendall, you were held to the fire a few times this season. One of these times was when Serena called you out for encouraging certain behaviors within Casa Amor, and then when you returned, you encouraged the former couples but still talked about the bonds they made in Casa. Looking back on that, do you see — whether it was Serena or Kaylor — where they were coming from in that moment, and do you regret encouraging Aaron and Kordell surrounding those Casa relationships?

KW: 100%. That is my biggest regret leaving the villa, was how I acted in Casa. I’d say getting caught up in the moment, seeing how my guys were in that Casa experience and thinking that this is what we just have to do. And seeing them progress with these girls in Casa. And me just encouraging that because I saw them happy was just my initial instinct. But I should have thought more about it, about the girls back home and how to go about the Casa experience and be respectful.

There’s one way of going at it and getting to know the girls, but there’s another thing of taking it to a deeper level. And I think that’s what it was taken to. And the fact that I was encouraging that behavior wasn’t in my character at all, looking back at it. I 100% see where Serena and Kaylor were coming from, how hurt they were when I came back, because of how much I’ve supported them through thick and thin.

And I’ve learned so much about myself leaving this experience and that you can’t please everyone. You can’t please everyone, and you can’t be just friendly to everybody. You have to be honest. And if that means hurting one person’s feelings because you’re honest with them, you just have to be that way. And I felt like I got caught up in just trying to make sure everyone was happy. And then it came across as, “Hey, you told me I was supposed to be happy, but on the other end you’re telling that same person.” That’s why I was like, “I know you’re a dodo for doing that.”

NJ: And I told Kendall this, just had the closest relationship with the girls over any of the guys, and he loves giving advice. All the girls came to him for advice. The Casa girls knew how good he was at giving advice, so then they’re coming to him. And you’re friendly and trying to give everyone advice, it’s going to hurt, especially Serena and Kaylor. And I think I saw Serena and Kaylor’s side because I was literally holding them while they’re crying. And no bad intentions, but I think definitely a learning lesson.

Speaking of Kaylor and Aaron, what was the perception in the house surrounding what happened between Kaylor and Aaron after Casa? It seemed that people were pretty shocked, including Leah and Miguel, that it wasn’t Aaron and Kaylor in the finale. Kendall, you even said you were “gutted.” But it was interesting in the eyes of fans because the final four that made it to the end were the couples that we thought would make it there. So what was the perception, or was there something we didn’t see on-screen between Kaylor and Aaron that made you all think that their [public] perception may be different?

NJ: I think it’s the fact that in the villa we’re just with each other 24 hours a day, and they’re not going to show all those 24 hours. Kaylor and Aaron truly do have such a special bond. And they were like this the whole time, laughing, giggly. Obviously not after Casa. I think they chatted a lot. They yelled a lot, but they got over it. And because they had just been in there from the beginning, we all thought … I thought they were going to be in the final four. And I always told Kaylor, whatever she wants to do, I’m going to have her back as her friend because at the end of the day, it’s her decision whether she wants to be with him or not. And I think it’s one of those things you just have to stay true to yourself and follow your heart, and it’s shitty. I don’t know. What do you think?

KW: I agree. I don’t know. I walked in here with Kaylor and Aaron. And I saw them from the jump and how strong they were from literally day one. Seeing Kaylor legit skip to Aaron when they had to pick their first. I saw it firsthand in front of me from the day one. I felt like I just had that mindset early on that Kaylor and Aaron 100% are going to go all the way, especially how close I am with Aaron in here. We’ve had so many chats throughout our experience here, just trying to maneuver the best way we can. And seeing him get sent home in that moment was gutting because he’s my guy in there. And Kaylor as well, seeing her from the start. I thought it was more just a shock. And if it was the same way, if it was Leah and Miguel or JaNa and Kenny, or anyone, it would’ve been the same reaction because we’re all so in strong relationships at that point.

Now that you’re out of the villa and slowly getting back into the swing of things, what’s next?

NJ: I think at first, at least for me, just getting my phone back and coming to realizations about how big this all is and how crazy it’s been for all of us. Just being patient and not putting too much pressure on anything. And I want to see how me and Kendall can do together. I think this is the big test coming outside. We always say that. And I’m just excited to do things with him, like go to the movies, go to restaurant, all the stuff you don’t get to do in the villa. And try and do as much as we can before the reunion because it’s not that much time.

KW: Yeah, [we’re going to go] film for the reunion– but again, just do life together. How it is without all the noise inside the villa and being in that close environment. Just being open with each other on the outside, getting to know each other’s families, real life in person, and just taking it from there. But we’re excited.