Love Island USA Season 6 on Peacock has taken summer TV by storm, with fans highly anticipating what’s going to happen next in the villa. One of this season’s most talked about contestants in Serena Page and her slow burn romance with Kordell Beckham.

A Casa Amor incident which threatened to split them up for good. But they’ve made it past the moment and grown, and now, they are one of the frontrunners to win the season.

Here’s more about about the 24-year-old and whether or not she could go home with the win.

She grew up in Texas

Page has ties in Texas. She was born in Los Angeles, but was raised in Houston. She studied marketing at the University of Texas at San Antonio, graduating in 2022. Post-grad, she is now back in Los Angeles to live.

She starred in a short film

Turns out Love Island isn’t Page’s first time on camera. She starred in a short film Battle, directed by Milan Mason-Blair, which premiered in October 2023. Page reflected on the “amazing” experience on social media.

“What an amazing experience 🌹🎬 4 months after packing my life up and moving to LA, I had the amazing opportunity of starring in my first Short Film!! This is only the beginning. Huge shoutout to @milanmbmason for trusting me with bringing her film to life, I cannot wait to see what you have cooking next! And to my family and my support system, Thank you so much for always showing up and showing out for me, I don’t know what I would do without you guys,” she wrote on Instagram.

She’s a media planner

Besides her work on the big and small screen, Page works as a media planner at Moonbug Entertainment, a children’s entertainment company that makes content for kids. Some of the company’s projects include Cocomelon, Blippi, and Gecko’s Garage, and many more.

Serena Page on ‘Love Island USA’ Season 6

Page has been one of the fan favorites of the season along with castmates like Leah Kateb, Olivia “Liv” Walker and JaNa Craig. The three, along with another OG, Kaylor Martin, and early bombshell Nicole Jacky, have all had a tight friendship. Specifically, Kateb, Craig and Page form a trio friend group “The Powerpuff Girls” aka PPG, named for the classic animated series.

Page was paired with Beckham from the start, and she wanted to take things slow and they slowly but surely became the it couple of the villa. Though Beckham seemed eager, Page cited past relationships as a reason why she wanted to do things the right way. However, during the Casa Amor stage of the competition, Beckham brought back Daia McGhee, and it threatened to ruin their relationship. Beckham was extremely apologetic and almost immediately ended things with McGhee, what what happened during this time was some of the best reality television of the year and instantly iconic Love Island USA moments. Page’s reaction and comments following the Casa recoupling and the cinematic dialogue that happened between her and Beckham in the aftermath are Emmy-worthy, according to fans.

Will Serena Page win ‘Love Island USA’ Season 6?

Beckham and Page have never been vulnerable for elimination and fans have always voted them as one of the top couples in the villa. They have also consistently been voted on of the top couples by America, despite the Casa Amor debacle. Because of this, as well as the favor that Page and Beckham have with the viewers, it is clear that Serena Page and Kordell Beckham are the top candidates to win Love Island USA Season 6. If they do not win, it will likely be because JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez will come out on top.

Serena Page from ‘Love Island USA’ on social media

Page can be found on Instagram @serenapagee. Before the finale, she had 332,000 followers, easily making her one of the most-followed of the season. Post-finale, she is sure to continue to gain many more followers.

The Season 6 finale of Love Island airs July 21 at 9 p.m. on Peacock.