The third installment of OWN’s Love & Marriage franchise, Love & Marriage: Detroit, is back– with two additional couples, a new baby, and one marriage that may not survive. The Carlos King-produced reality series’ second season trailer was released and it seems to be a highly-anticipated season. Here’s what to expect from the original three couples, plus the newbies.
1. Kristina and Brandon
Last season, fans complained that Brandon did not like his wife and said that he appeared cold and emotionally uninvested. Kristina admitted during the Season 1 reunion that she discovered Brandon’s inappropriate text messages between himself and another woman, where he had an emotional affair and told the woman in question that he did not like his wife. But Kristina was willing to do whatever to save their decade-plus marriage. This season, it seemingly backfired.
The trailer shows Brandon’s reveal that they are separated, and he claims he asked for a divorce. In one scene, Kristina cries that she’s “tired” as Brandon tries to console her. After focusing so much on being a mother of two and a devoted wife, it may be time for Kristina to spread her wings. And considering she put her musical aspirations on hold while supporting Brandon’s artist management company, now may be the time for her to use the OWN platform to jumpstart her own music career.
2. Kolby and Russell
A PK (preacher’s kid), Kolby was torn when Russell began chasing his passion in ministry. Last season, she also struggled with the demise of her once-close friendship with Kristina. This season, Kolby is expecting her and Russell’s second baby, a daughter, balancing her influencer career, and supporting Russell as he opens another gym. But she doesn’t feel the support is being reciprocated.
In the trailer, she complains to Russell that she’s stretched thin, and he seems unreceptive. Will they come to a common ground and find more harmony between them?
3. LaToya and Anthony
Last season, Latoya and Anthony focused on rebuilding their marriage after nearly divorcing due to long distance. Anthony relocated to Atlanta to follow his entertainment dreams while Latoya and their two sons remained in Michigan. After an ultimatum, he returned back home, but there was some resentment. He poured his resources into LaToya’s budding wine business, while feeling she was unsupportive of his endeavors.
This season, the two continue having marital trouble. This time, it seems it’s surrounding their children.
4. Meet the new couples
Marcel and Kimberly Dobine have been married for 8 years and share two young children. The couple have communication issues as the balance work and home life. They are trying to set aside more time for one another. Kimberly and Kristina used to be friends, and with Kimberly new to the friend group, a bigger divide may be caused.
Viewers first met Bravo and Lakeita Samuels in Season 1. The two have been together since high school. They struggle with staying in connection with one another due to their hectic schedules.
The show returns on Sept. 7 at 9 p.m. est. Watch the trailer below: