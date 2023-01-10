Last season, fans complained that Brandon did not like his wife and said that he appeared cold and emotionally uninvested. Kristina admitted during the Season 1 reunion that she discovered Brandon’s inappropriate text messages between himself and another woman, where he had an emotional affair and told the woman in question that he did not like his wife. But Kristina was willing to do whatever to save their decade-plus marriage. This season, it seemingly backfired.

The trailer shows Brandon’s reveal that they are separated, and he claims he asked for a divorce. In one scene, Kristina cries that she’s “tired” as Brandon tries to console her. After focusing so much on being a mother of two and a devoted wife, it may be time for Kristina to spread her wings. And considering she put her musical aspirations on hold while supporting Brandon’s artist management company, now may be the time for her to use the OWN platform to jumpstart her own music career.