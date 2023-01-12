OWN’s franchise of couples in business is coming back next year with new season renewals for Love & Marriage: Huntsville and Love & Marriage: Detroit, as well as new episodes of Love & Marriage: D.C. drop in January.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville, which has had over 12 million total viewers watching this year, will have its season finale Dec. 30 at 8/7C. The three-part reunion will be hosted by King and air Jan. 6, Jan. 13 and Jan. 20 at 8/7c.

OWN announced that new episodes of Love & Marriage: D.C. will begin airing Jan. 27 at 8/7c. The other seasons in the franchise hailing from Carlos King’s Kingdom Reign Entertainment will also begin airing next year. OWN’s president Tina Perry said how the network can’t wait to give fans more of what they want.

“When OWN’s Love & Marriage: Huntsville first hit the air and to this day, multiple spinoffs later, Love & Marriage continues to deliver and prove itself time and again by making OWN the top destination for Black viewers every Saturday night,” she said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to tell these authentic stories and our successful collaboration with the brilliant Carlos King and his Kingdom Reign Entertainment.”

The Huntsville series has launched Love & Marriage into the stratosphere with its on-air drama and, more explosively, its off-air drama, such as the drama between Martell Holt, his ex-wife Melody Holt, and his mistress Arionne Curry.