The Melody Rodgers-sponsored girls trip on Love & Marriage: Huntsville will be drama-filled.

Blavity’s Shadow and Act has an exclusive clip from the upcoming episode.

In Episode 13, Melody and Sunni meet up at a local boutique, and Melody warns her that she better come on the girls trip dressed to impress, in order to avoid more shade being thrown her way.

“Nobody seems to be checking for you babygirl,” she tells Sunni.

The group has kept a distance from the former show producer due to her now-marriage to Destiny Williams’ ex, Moses. Most have sided with Destiny, believing Sunni crossed a professional line, and a personal boundary considering her alleged former friendship with Destiny. But Melody has remained neutral.

“I want to do for you what I would want someone to do for me, which is give me a heads up,” Melody explains. She insists she doesn’t want Sunni to be surprised or caught off guard in case the women are not receptive to her on the trip.

“They all have a lot of opinions,” she adds.

Sunni at least felt as if she had an ally in Kimmi Scott.

“I feel like I met with Kimmi and things were good,” she tells Melody. “She seemed really supportive. It was a lot of laughs, a lot of smiles.”

But Melody says that’s not the case.

Watch the exclusive clip below. The new episode Saturday at 8 p.m. on OWN.