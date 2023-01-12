black-ish and grown-ish star Marcus Scribner has joined the cast of of Boston Blue alongside Sonequa Martin-Green, Gloria Reuben and Ernie Hudson.

Variety reports that Scribner will play Jonah Silver, part of the Silver family, including Martin-Green’s detective Lena Silver.

Scribner’s character is described as “the youngest member of the Silver family as in law enforcement like his mother and sisters–each of whom are formidable in their own ways.”

More on Marcus Scribner’s character, Jonah Siler

“Always the cool kid growing up, Jonah carries himself with confidence and swagger in all situations, so he’s naturally frustrated at being a rookie cop on the sidelines of the city’s biggest investigations,” the description continues.

Along with Martin-Green and Scribner, the series stars Reuben as district attorney Mae Silver, Hudson as the grandfather and Reverend Edwin Peters, and Maggie Lawson as stepsister Sarah.

Martin-Green was announced alongside Donnie Wahlberg, who is reprising his role from Blue Bloods, Danny Reagan. According to Variety, Boston Blue follows Danny as he leaves New York to work with the Boston Police Department. There, he becomes partnered with Lena.

What Sonequa Martin-Green said about ‘Boston Blue’

Martin-Green talked about joining the series in May.

“We love the Reagans. We have all loved the Reagans for so long,” said Martin-Green, per Variety. “And I feel that we’ll love the Peters too. I’m super excited for this partnership, and to be back in a CBS family – and in this family, your family. It means a lot, and I’m grateful for it. I think we’re going to have a good time.