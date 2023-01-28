The more things change, the more they stay the same

Dr. Jackie Walters is still the go-to OBGYN of Atlanta with dozens of celebrity clients on her rotation. She’s also taking her advocacy for women’s health all the way to the White House. As the peacemaker of the group, her patience is tested when Dr. Contessa Metclafe returns with a vengeance against her BFF, Dr. Heavenly Kimes. The women can’t contain their resentment toward one another at Dr. Jackie’s annual Med Gala.

Dr. Simone Whitmore remains at odds with Quad Webb. Her husband Cecil is right trying to support her mending of friendships within the group.

Dr. Heavenly’s family comes first, as her son Zachary is following her dentistry footsteps, her daughter Alaura is home from college, and her husband, Dr. Damon, tries to keep the peace. She’s also seemingly ready to put the drama in the past between her and Season 10 newcomer, LaTeasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford. But that’s easier said than done.

Toya Bush-Harris is still throwing epic events. This season, Toya and Dr. Eugene are dealing with the growing pains of their teenage sons. She also finds herself in a line of fire when she gets into her castmate’s business.