Feeling a little blue? Well, Bravo has a prescription for that! The new season of Married to Medicine is coming!
The cast returns on Nov. 24 at 9 p.m. as the women try to get their friendships on track. Others confront each other about past issues. As usual, there will be epic parties, romance, fun, and lots of drama. But a disastrous couple’s trip to Key West might split the group for good.
Here’s what to expect in Season 11:
The more things change, the more they stay the same
Dr. Jackie Walters is still the go-to OBGYN of Atlanta with dozens of celebrity clients on her rotation. She’s also taking her advocacy for women’s health all the way to the White House. As the peacemaker of the group, her patience is tested when Dr. Contessa Metclafe returns with a vengeance against her BFF, Dr. Heavenly Kimes. The women can’t contain their resentment toward one another at Dr. Jackie’s annual Med Gala.
Dr. Simone Whitmore remains at odds with Quad Webb. Her husband Cecil is right trying to support her mending of friendships within the group.
Dr. Heavenly’s family comes first, as her son Zachary is following her dentistry footsteps, her daughter Alaura is home from college, and her husband, Dr. Damon, tries to keep the peace. She’s also seemingly ready to put the drama in the past between her and Season 10 newcomer, LaTeasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford. But that’s easier said than done.
Toya Bush-Harris is still throwing epic events. This season, Toya and Dr. Eugene are dealing with the growing pains of their teenage sons. She also finds herself in a line of fire when she gets into her castmate’s business.
A doctor returns
After a hiatus, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe and Dr. Scott Metcalfe appear in the season. The last time we saw them, their marriage was on life support. Has it been resuscitated?
Dr. Contessa still has issues with Dr. Heavenly. And they clash unlike ever before, including husband drama.
New to the friend group is psychiatrist Dr. Mimi Sanders, who is building her mental health practice nationally. She joins alongside her husband, Steve Sanders. The group seems welcoming to her.
Babies and boyfriends
Since her divorce from Dr. Gregory Lunceford, Quad has kept her romantic life under wraps, until now. Her new man is front and center, and the ladies have questions.
Phaedra Parks returns for her second, and what seems like it will be her last season, with her pending The Real Housewives of Atlanta return. She is trying to work on her relationships with the ladies, and co-parent with her ex, Apollo Nida. She also has a new man. However, her relationship with the ladies is tested when someone invites Nida and his new wife on the cast trip to Key West, causing the Southern Belle to go off.
Dr. Gregory and Sweet Tea are enjoying married life, and trying for a baby. Sweet Tea has a new dating business for relationships and is building a new friendship with Contessa.
In the trailer, the men seemingly come to blows. It seems like a beef between Dr. Damon and Dr. Gregory.
Check out the trailer below: