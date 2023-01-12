Martin Lawrence is once again playing a cop by reviving his role in the 1999 action comedy Blue Streak.

Deadline reports that Sony Pictures and Lawrence are reuniting on a Blue Streak sequel following the success of Bad Boys: Ride or Die. The studio has also already hired Cole Maliska to take care of the script. No other actors have signed on yet.

Lawrence will produce via his company, RunTelDat. RunTelDat’s Robert Lawrence, Rae Proctor and Stacy Lyles will also produce with RDV Films’ Toby Jaffe.

Blue Streak followed Lawrence’s character, jewel thief Miles, who tries to evade capture and recover a diamond he left at a police station by pretending to be a detective. However, his disguise works too well, since he’s paired with a real detective (Luke Wilson) to investigate a series of burglaries.

Nostalgia is very much the name of the game with film studios, and with Lawrence’s recent success with Bad Boys: Ride or Die, it makes sense that Hollywood would try to repeat that success. Currently, Bad Boys: Ride or Die has made $403 million worldwide, according to Deadline, with the franchise making over $1 billion in lifetime earnings.

Lawrence is also banking on nostalgia’s power by producing a dramatic prequel series to his 1990s sitcom Martin. The prequel series, Young Martin, would follow in the path paved by Bel-Air and show Martin Payne as a young teen navigating the journey from childhood to manhood.