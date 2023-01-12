Tommy Davidson‘s Martin character Varnell Hill is getting his own series as a new spinoff, which is the second Martin spinoff in the works, has been set at BET+.

The streamer has greenlit Varnell Hill, a Martin spinoff with Davidson reprising his character. BET+ has a lot of faith in the series, since it has signed off on a straight-to-series, eight-episode order.

Martin Lawrence will serve as co-creator and executive producer with co-creator, director and showrunner Bentley Kyle Evans, the Black sitcom vet who was the showrunner of Martin for much of its run. Jesse Collins is also set to executive produce.

What we know about ‘Varnell Hill so far

Varnell Hill will follow the character as he continues to host his late-night talk show. Here’s more about the series, per the official description:

“Set behind the scenes of a long-running late-night talk show, The Varnell Hill Show is a workplace comedy that delves into the chaotic world of television production. The series explores Varnell’s journey to remain relevant in an ever-evolving industry and the corporate dynamics of network executives, business stakeholders, and creative teams involved in the making of the show. With its blend of satire, humor, cutaways, and fourth-wall breaks, the show promises to engage audiences in a fresh and innovative way.”

In a statement, Davidson explained how excited he is to return to the Martin universe of characters.

“Did you miss me? Well, now you don’t have to!” he said. “I’m excited and honored to be a part of such a creative project with the brilliant mind of Martin Lawrence, over 30 years in the making. Fans have requested it and now it’s coming to BET+!”

Along with Lawrence, Collins and Evans, other producers include Dionne Harmon, Andy Horne and Lawrence’s Runteldat Entertainment execs Stacy Lyles, Robert Lawrence and Rae Proctor.

The series announcement was released at the same time In Living Color fans are celebrating the iconic sketch comedy show’s 35th anniversary. Davidson was a key cast member of the show.

‘Varnell Hill’ is one of two Martin spinoffs that are brewing

This is the second Martin spinoff that is in development, as a dramatic prequel series (think Bel-Air on Peacock) based on the OG series was announced last year.

Lawrence’s production company is behind that projectas well, but it doesn’t have a streamer, network or studio attached.