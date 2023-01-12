Jaafar Jackson looks almost identical to his late uncle Michael Jackson in the first look image from Antoine Fuqua’s upcoming film, Michael.

Jaafar portrays Michael during his 1992-1993 Dangerous Tour in the first look image taken by photographer Kevin Mazur, and fans will be more than pleased to see how closely Jaafar resembles the pop icon.

Universal Pictures International released a statement about the image, saying that “[t]he choice to have Mazur capture the first-look photograph of Jaafar Jackson is as intentional as so many of the artistic choices the producers have made.”

“As one of the photographers who documented Michael over many years, Mazur captured rehearsals as he prepared to entertain the world with his ‘This Is It’ concerts. He is now also the first to photograph Jaafar Jackson in character as Michael,” the studio continued.

Mazur also talked about what it was like to photograph Jaafar, saying, “When I arrived for my first day on the set of this movie, I was so excited–it was like the first time I went on tour to shoot Michael Jackson. When I walked onto the set, I felt like I’d gone back in time and I was walking into the stadium to shoot the tour. Seeing Jaafar perform, I thought, ‘Wow, it is Michael.’ The way he looks and acts, his mannerisms, everything–he’s Michael Jackson. For anyone who didn’t have the chance to see Michael perform live during his lifetime–this is how it was.”

Producer Graham King also added, “With Jaafar, every look, every note, every dance move is Michael. He embodies Michael in a way that no other actor could.”

Fuqua also said how he has “assembled an incredible team of artists for this project–hair & makeup, costumes, cinematography, choreography, lighting, everything–and some who knew and worked with Michael are reuniting for this film.”

“But most importantly, it’s Jaafar who embodies Michael,” Fuqua said. “It goes beyond the physical resemblance. It’s Michael’s spirit that comes through in a magical way. You have to experience it to believe it.”

Michael, produced by Universal Pictures International, Lionsgate, and co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate John Branca and John McClain, will come to theaters April 18, 2025. Along with Jaafar, the film also stars Colman Domingo, Nia Long and Juliano Krue Valdi in his film debut as young Michael.