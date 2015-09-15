Michael, the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic directed by Antoine Fuqua, has found the actors playing Jackson’s brothers and members of The Jackson 5.

Jermaine Jackson will be played by Jayden Harville (younger) and Jamal R. Henderson (older), Marlon Jackson will be portrayed by Jaylen Lyndon Hunter (younger) and Tre Horton (older), Tito Jackson will be played by Judah Edwards (younger) and Rhyan Hill (older) and Jackie will be played by Nathaniel Logan McIntyre (younger) and Joseph David-Jones (older).

“The truly epic nature of this film required a total of ten actors with the talent to portray the Jackson 5 through the years,” said producer Graham King. “I’m thrilled to bring this extraordinary group of actors and performers to worldwide audiences in this film.”

Jermaine’s son, Jaafar Jackson, will play his uncle in the film, with Juliano Krue Valdi as the younger Michael. The new cast additions are also joining Nia Long, Colman Domingo and Miles Teller in the film. John Logan is the writer. The film is produced by King and the co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate, John Branca and John McClain.

The logline for the pic: Michael will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became known worldwide as the King of Pop. The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, captured by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.

The Lionsgate film, which is in production now, is set for release on April 18, 2025.