“I learned that we all share similar stories,” the four-time Pro Bowler said. “We all had our fair share of hardships, moments where we felt like it might have been a detriment, or something wasn’t going to go as planned. You might’ve been told you’re too short or should go play receiver. We all had those moments from somebody or some individual, who I wouldn’t necessarily say was probably hating, but probably was trying to guide us in telling the truth of what they felt the beliefs and the stereotypes were and just trying to keep us out of harm’s way so we don’t get disappointed.”

Vick continued, “But times have changed so much, and now we all got equal opportunity to be the best quarterbacks that we can when we step on the field at any high school or major university or any NFL team if deemed by the right people in the administration. So I’m very appreciative of the opportunity. I’m pretty appreciative that those guys look at me as one of the staples and one of the guys who allowed them to dream. Now, we have a league that’s really in a good place, regardless of how you look when you step behind the center.”