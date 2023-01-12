Morphine Love Dion is the latest queen to sashay away from RuPaul’s Drag Race, but not without some opinions about her exit.

The makeup and lip sync queen seemed like a shoo-in to win the makeover challenge, in which the queens had to make over hunky RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! dancers. But Dion’s supposed weakness in her makeover was how she styled herself and her partner Miguel.

“I have a bone to pick with everybody about that too,” she said regarding how she was judged.

“You know, going into it, I was like, this is my challenge. This is what I was made for, honey. I was born for this. And then Miguel popped up and I was like, ‘Oh, okay.’ So [I] fully, completely forgot where I was. I forgot I was competing on Drag Race. I just wanted to go home with Miguel,” she said while laughing. “That’s all I wanted to do. I wanted to ride into the sunset with him in that moment. So I feel like that’s why I lost the challenge because I was just so distracted with how hot Miguel was that I forgot I had to do everything, you know, but regardless, I feel like I turned him out. He looked beautiful, you know, the makeup looked gorgeous.”

The critiques Dion ended up getting squarely landed on the dresses she chose for herself and her partner, as well as the hair she chose. The judges, particularly Ts Madison, also called Dion out for not covering Miguel’s muscular arms in an effort to feminize her.

“I was like, Ts Madison, girl, there’s bodybuilder women out there. You know what I mean? Like, come on,” said Dion. “Like…you know, I don’t know–the critiques, I didn’t understand. I feel like, you know, at the end of the day, it is what it is. It happened. I’m not upset about it. I’m not angry about it, but I’m just like, damn, you sent home the makeup girl on a makeover challenge…I’m a feminine person and, and, you know, my daughter, she’s a little bit more manlier and that’s fine.”

Her lip sync against Sapphira Cristal was also something fans have contested online, with some saying that Morphine did better. The outcome, though, was RuPaul choosing Sapphira to stay. Regardless of how the lip sync results turned out, Dion can still call herself one of the lip sync assassins of the season alongside her fellow Miami sister Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige.

“It feels great,” she said about being one of the lip sync assassins. “You know why? Because everyone underestimated me. Ever since I was little, I was always underestimated. And when I started on the scene here in Miami, I was always just put in a box of like, ‘Oh, she’s just pretty.’ But [I’m] more than that. You know, I come from a performance background. I’m a dancer, you know, I did theater in high school like I’m more than just a pretty face.”

“The fact that people are finally starting to see that I can perform and not just like dance, buck and do flips, not no shade to Mhi’ya at all, but like, I could also perform [and] I could sit there and do a ballad. You know what I mean?” she continued. “…I’m happy that people are finally respecting and seeing.”

Dion said that the “amount of love” she’s gotten from the fans “has been insane,” especially when it comes to love from her hometown of Miami.

“I feel really good about that, honestly,” she said. “You know, being a little local celebrity here, you know, self-proclaimed, I guess, but, you know–I was kind of known already a little bit before here. But now being on this giant platform and being a true Miamian and you know, from Hialeah, like I’m literally 305 born and raised. And especially being Latina, ’cause Miami’s run by Latinos and Latinas and Latinx people…I feel like my Miami people saw themselves in me. Yes, I didn’t win anything, but either way, I feel like I hope I still made them proud by just showcasing our Miami culture on Drag Race.”

Dion is working on a lot of projects, some of them secret, but if you’re a fan of her paint, you can imagine what she’s cooking up. She also said she wants to do music and produce more YouTube weekly content.

“I want to do huge, insane crazy queer events here in Miami,” she continued. “So you’re going to be seeing a lot of me this year, mama.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs on MTV Fridays at 8/7c and streams the following day on Paramount+.