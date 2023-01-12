The new trailer for New Line Cinema’s Mortal Kombat II, aka Mortal Kombat 2, gives fans more game characters, more action, and, of course, more gore.

The trailer features Karl Urban’s Johnny Cage, a washed-up ’90s action star who longs for the glory days but doesn’t realize that he’s about to be asked to join the most consequential battle of his life to save Earth.

According to the official description:

From New Line Cinema comes the latest high-stakes installment in the blockbuster video game franchise in all its brutal glory, Mortal Kombat II. This time, the fan favorite champions—now joined by Johnny Cage himself—are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.

Who else stars in ‘Mortal Kombat II’?

The film also stars Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano, Joe Taslim and Hiroyuki Sanada.

The film is directed by Mortal Kombat director Simon McQuoid from a script by Jeremy Slater. The film is, of course, based on the popular ’90s video game created by Ed Boon and John Tobias and first released by Midway Games until the company was absorbed by Warner Bros. Entertainment and renamed NetherRealm Studios.

When will ‘Mortal Kombat II’ be released?

Mortal Kombat II will come to theaters and IMAX Oct. 24. Watch the trailer below: