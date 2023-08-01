My Lady Jane has been canceled at Prime Video after just one season.

This comes after the season dropped all of its Season 1 episodes in late June on the streamer.

As Deadline exclusively reports, “Creatively, My Lady Jane has done well. Despite taking a very big swing with a premise that crosses genres that don’t normally co-exist — historical romance, fantasy, adventure, comedy and farce — it has been among the best reviewed new series this year. But it didn’t find a broad enough audience, never landing on Nielsen’s Top 10 weekly streaming rankings for originals.”

Here’s the series’ official description:

Inspired by the best-selling book, My Lady Jane is a radical retelling of English royal history, in which King Henry VIII’s son Edward does not die of tuberculosis, Lady Jane Grey is not beheaded, and neither is her scoundrel of a husband Guildford. At the center of this swashbuckling new series is the brilliant and headstrong Jane, who is shocked to be crowned queen and finds herself the target of nefarious villains coming for the crown (and her head)… My Lady Jane is an epic tale of true love and high adventure.

The cast was led by newcomer Emily Bader in the titular role of Jane Grey, with Edward Bluemel starring opposite her as Guildford Dudley. Jordan Peters plays King Edward. Dominic Cooper plays Lord Seymour, Anna Chancellor plays Jane’s mother, Lady Frances Grey, and Rob Brydon plays Lord Dudley, Guildford’s father. Jim Broadbent is the Duke of Leicester, Jane’s uncle.

Additionally, Henry Ashton plays Guildford’s brother, Stan, and Isabella Brownson and Robyn Betteridge play Jane’s sisters. Kate O’Flynn and Abbie Hern portray the King’s sisters, Princess Mary and Princess Bess. Máiréad Tyers, Joe Klocek and Michael Workeye also star.

Series creator Gemma Burgess was co-showrunner/executive producer, with Meredith Glynn also being co-showrunner and executive producer. Laurie MacDonald and Sarah Bradshaw also executive produced. Jamie Babbit directed five of the eight episodes and was producing director/executive producer.

Speaking on his character in an interview with Blavity’s Shadow and Act when the show premiered, Peters said, “I loved the journey that King Edward goes on, epsecially being king at such a young age and he’s been robbed of his childhood, so there are so many things he didn’t get to experience. He doesn’t have that many friends; his only friend is Lady Jane Grey. He’s such a lonely king.”