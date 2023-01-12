A wedding proposal leads to jealousy and deceit in the upcoming BET+ Original Movie, My Valentine Wedding.

In the exclusive trailer below, Shaquita Smith stars as a woman who gets a surprise wedding proposal from her boyfriend (Travis Cure), but their pasts come back to haunt them as their exes conspire to ruin their happy day.

According to the synopsis:

My Valentine Wedding follows Krystal Dawson (Shaquita Smith)- Krystal is a hardworking financial officer who is an undercover romantic and undercover poet. Krystal is surprised with a dream proposal from her longtime boyfriend Darryl (Travis Cure) and her life is flipped upside down as she is thrust into hosting what is supposed to be the wedding of her dreams but is quickly turning out to be the opposite.

The film also stars Rhonda Morman, Jeff Logan, Dawn Halfkenny, Monti Washington, Tiffany Snow and Jenean Coleman, with Dkia Johnson, Javon Johnson, Michelle Lamb and Barton Fitzpatrick.

Smith said in a statement that the film is “such a romantic classic that I think everybody is going to love and relate to it in so many ways.”

Director Christopher A. Nolen also talked about how “fantastic” it was to direct the film, adding, “Being able to work with the great cast, crew and BET+ to make this film was exuberating. I am confident that the audience will really love it.”

The film is written by Cassandra Mann and produced by Nolen and Loretta Edwards Wilson. Executive producers include Devin Griffin and Maureen Guthman and co-executive producers include Lorisa Bates and Marvin Neil. John Baldasare, Noelle Broussard and Rene Rodriguez-Lopez are consulting producers.

My Valentine Wedding comes to streaming service on Feb. 8.