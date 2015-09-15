Netflix has dropped the first-look photos and revealed the premiere date for Forever, Mara Brock Akil’s Netflix series adaptation of the Judy Blume novel.

This comes after a minute-and-a-half-long teaser dropped in January, though we didn’t have any official photos for it at the time.

Forever‘s official description reads: Judy Blume’s groundbreaking 1975 novel, Forever, is being reimagined for a new generation by Mara Brock Akil. It’s an epic love story of two Black teens exploring romance and their identities through the awkward journey of being each other’s firsts, set in Los Angeles, 2018.

The cast includes Lovie Simone, Michael Cooper Jr., Karen Pittman, Wood Harris, Xosha Roquemore, Marvin Winans III, Niles Fitch, Barry Shabaka Henley, Ali Gallo, Adriyan Rae, Paigion Walker, Xavier Mills and E’myri Crutchfield.

Simone plays Keisha Clark, “a young confident, smart, and fiery track star with clear dreams for life after high school,” with Cooper playing Justin Edwards, “a nerd at heart disguised in an athlete’s body. Justin dreams of playing D1 basketball and achieving more than his successful parents. Love will lead him to who he truly is.”

“I’ve always credited Judy Blume as part of the seasoning of my voice as a writer,” Brock Akil told Netflix’s Tudum. “She was one of the first writers I read that dared to be honest about the human condition in young people and you can see traces of her writing style within my own. What better metaphor for this love story than what LA represents, for not only me, but a lot of people. LA is a place for dreamers, and chasing dreams is no different than chasing love, it comes with the highs, the lows, the epic and the intimate.”

When does ‘Forever’ premiere on Netflix?

Brock Akil is the showrunner and creator, and she executive produces with Judy Blume, Susie Fitzgerald, Erika Harrison, Sara White, Regina King, Reina King, Shana C. Waterman and Anthony Hemingway. Regina King directs the first episode.

Check out the photos below. Forever premieres May 8 on Netflix.