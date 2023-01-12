The Good Times trailer dropped and immediately trended on social media due to reaction, and Yvette Nicole Brown, who voices wife and mom Beverly Evans, is coming out in defense of the series.
TV Line reports that a follower of Brown’s wrote to her on X (formerly known as Twitter) Wednesday, saying, “surprised you attached yourself to this project.”
Brown responded, “This verison of #GoodTimes is edgier and more irreverent than the Good Times of our childhood, but it’s still a show about family, fighting the system and working to make things better despite where you start out in the world. That 100% lines up with my values.”
When another follower came out against the show, Brown also wrote, “It’s called #GoodTimes because it was championed by @TheNormanLear. He was excited to update the story and use the freedom of animation to point out what still isn’t fair and equitable to Black folks. That is what we do with the show.”
She also wrote, “I’ve spent my whole life shining a light on the things that matter & calling out the systems that keep a boot on our necks. At times, I take parts in projects that do the same–even if they are irreverent or risky. Coming for me as if that’s wrong is a fool’s errand.”
The series also stars the voices of J.B. Smoove, Marsai Martin, Jay Pharoah, Slink Johnson and Rashida “Sheeez” Olayiwola. The series is set to come to Netflix April 12 on Netflix.