The Good Times trailer dropped and immediately trended on social media due to reaction, and Yvette Nicole Brown, who voices wife and mom Beverly Evans, is coming out in defense of the series.

TV Line reports that a follower of Brown’s wrote to her on X (formerly known as Twitter) Wednesday, saying, “surprised you attached yourself to this project.”

Brown responded, “This verison of #GoodTimes is edgier and more irreverent than the Good Times of our childhood, but it’s still a show about family, fighting the system and working to make things better despite where you start out in the world. That 100% lines up with my values.”

When another follower came out against the show, Brown also wrote, “It’s called #GoodTimes because it was championed by @TheNormanLear. He was excited to update the story and use the freedom of animation to point out what still isn’t fair and equitable to Black folks. That is what we do with the show.”

She also wrote, “I’ve spent my whole life shining a light on the things that matter & calling out the systems that keep a boot on our necks. At times, I take parts in projects that do the same–even if they are irreverent or risky. Coming for me as if that’s wrong is a fool’s errand.”

This version of #GoodTimes is edgier and more irreverent than the Good Times of our childhood, but it’s still a show about family, fighting the system and working to make things better despite where you start out in the world. That 100% lines up with my values. https://t.co/4lNRbMhxK2 — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) March 27, 2024

It’s called #GoodTimes because it was championed by @TheNormanLear. He was excited to update the story and use the freedom of animation to point out what still isn’t fair and equitable for black folks.



That is what we do with the show. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) March 27, 2024

Let me clarify how this page works for those who’ve forgotten:



1) This isn’t an op-ed /repository nor the complaint box. Hot takes are for YOUR page. Post your think pieces there.



2) Nobody’s forcing you to watch something you don’t want to watch. Just don’t watch. Solved.



1/ — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) March 27, 2024

3) I’ve spent my whole life shining a light on the things that matter & calling out the systems that keep a boot on our necks. At times, I take parts in projects that do the same — even if they are irreverent or risky.



Coming for me as if that’s wrong is a fool’s errand.



2/ — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) March 27, 2024

4) You don’t have to like the projects I choose, agree with my decision to do them or support me now or going forward.



But your displeasure will not stop me from doing the projects I think have merit despite them being tough to swallow for some, at first.



Feel better?



3/ — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) March 27, 2024

5) Now get out there & write your screeds about a show you’ve seen just a two-minute trailer for. Go off as if you know the fullness of the journey or the message we’re trying to share about the systemic barriers WE still face no matter our station in life.#GoodTimes Indeed! — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) March 27, 2024

The series also stars the voices of J.B. Smoove, Marsai Martin, Jay Pharoah, Slink Johnson and Rashida “Sheeez” Olayiwola. The series is set to come to Netflix April 12 on Netflix.