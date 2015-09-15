Alfre Woodard, Clarke Peters and Geena Davis are among six actors tapped to star in Netflix‘s upcoming supernatural mystery series, The Boroughs, which is executive produced by the creators of Stranger Things.

Alfred Molina, Denis O’Hare and Bill Pullman have also been cast in the series, from Matt and Ross Duffer, aka The Duffer Brothers.

It is created by Jeffrey Addis and Will Matthews, who also serve as the showrunners. Ben Taylor directs multiple episodes, including the pilot.

Here’s the official logline: In a seemingly picturesque retirement community, a group of unlikely heroes must band together to stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing they don’t have… time.

The Duffer Brothers and Hillary Leavitt executive produce on behalf of Upside Down Pictures. Addis, Matthews and Taylor also all executive produce.

The series is the latest in Netflix’s overall deal with the DUffers’ Upside Down Pictures, which includes the Olivier Award-winning play Stranger Things: The First Shadow, the upcoming Netflix series Something Very Bad is Going to Happen and the final season of Stranger Things.