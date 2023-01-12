Taraji P. Henson has reteamed once again with Tyler Perry in his latest film, Tyler Perry’s Straw.

Blavity/Shadow and Act Managing Editor, Trey Mangum, spoke with Henson during our cast interview to talk about the Netflix film and her relationship with Perry and her fourth time collaborating with him on a project.

This is Henson’s fourth Perry film, following Tyler Perry’s The Family that Preys, Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself and Tyler Perry’s Acrimony.

Taraji P. Henson on working with Tyler Perry

“Well, I think that there is a very high, mutual respect for each other. We’re both [aware] of our goals, so we understand that way our brains work,” she said on working with Perry. “Tyler is always challenging himself and then he also challenges me. Every time he comes to me with another script…he takes it up another notch and I’m always excited and I love challenges.”

Taraji P. Henson on her ‘Tyler Perry’s Straw’ character

This time, Henson is playing a mother who has hit the edge of her sanity as she tries to take care of her sick daughter in a world that seems to not care. According to the synopsis, “Pushed to the brink by a world that seems indifferent to her existence, she’s forced to confront impossible choices in a society that offers her no safety net.”

On that pushing to the brink, Henson said, “When humans reach their breaking point, or their last straw, there is always a why. It’s never just, ‘I snapped.’ There’s something that pushes a person. And I’m always interested in that why, [such as] ‘What drove this person to do that. And I think once we find that out, then you can show a little more grace or have a little more empathy.”

Watch the full interview with Henson and the cast members of Tyler Perry’s Straw above.

Also starring Teyana Taylor, Sherri Shepherd, Sinbad, Rockmond Dunbar, Ashley Versher, Mike Merrill and Glynn Turman, Tyler Perry’s Straw is now streaming on Netflix.