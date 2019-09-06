Niecy Nash-Betts is ecstatic for her niece Chelsie Baham, who just won Big Brother Season 26.
Speaking with Entertainment Tonight‘s Nischelle Turner, Nash-Betts said she unexpectedly ended up staying in a Los Angeles Airbnb in front of the Big Brother house.
“This blew my mind because Chelsie moved into the house while I was filming Grotesquerie. Talk about a coincidence,” Nash-Betts told Turner. “I moved into an Airbnb [and] did not even dawn on me when I did the paperwork and everything that I can look out my front door right into their front door. I’m like ‘Wait a minute…how did I pick this house? I didn’t even pay attention to the address.”
As Blavity’s Shadow and Act previously reported, Baham became the third Black contestant to win Big Brother. She also became the second Black woman to win the competition. Additionally, Baham was the first woman to play a perfect game. The Big Brother star, who received unanimous votes from the jury, never got an eviction vote.
“I was so proud of her, so happy for her,” Nash-Betts said. “I used to come from set and there would be nowhere to park because they had big viewing parties at the house, everybody came over. So give her good vibes and everything. I’m so, so proud of her.”
Baham was still in shock when she spoke to Entertainment Tonight shortly after her historic victory.
“It’s so surreal. I’m grateful. I feel so blessed. I feel shocked honestly,” she told ET. “It’s an out-of-body experience. I don’t know how to feel right now.”
Baham said she didn’t even know if she would last on the show after the first week.
“I did not think in a million years that I would make it to the end,” she said. “I’m just as shocked as everybody else.”
Nash-Betts predicted how she would do on the show.
“It depends on who I was in the house with,” she said. “Because if the people was getting on my nerves, I’d take myself out. If there were people I really liked, I’d be the last one standing.”
The Grotesquerie star also imagined how her family would look in a reality show.
“Skinny dipping, making crabs. We do Jamaican curry crabs, we do Cajun crabs. We make crabs and we drink champagne. I don’t know if that’s a TV show,” she said.
Nash-Betts currently stars in Ryan Murphy’s FX series Grotesquerie, where she plays Det. Lois Tryon and investigates an unusual series of crimes in her town.