As Blavity’s Shadow and Act previously reported, Baham became the third Black contestant to win Big Brother. She also became the second Black woman to win the competition. Additionally, Baham was the first woman to play a perfect game. The Big Brother star, who received unanimous votes from the jury, never got an eviction vote.

“I was so proud of her, so happy for her,” Nash-Betts said. “I used to come from set and there would be nowhere to park because they had big viewing parties at the house, everybody came over. So give her good vibes and everything. I’m so, so proud of her.”

Baham was still in shock when she spoke to Entertainment Tonight shortly after her historic victory.

“It’s so surreal. I’m grateful. I feel so blessed. I feel shocked honestly,” she told ET. “It’s an out-of-body experience. I don’t know how to feel right now.”

Baham said she didn’t even know if she would last on the show after the first week.

“I did not think in a million years that I would make it to the end,” she said. “I’m just as shocked as everybody else.”