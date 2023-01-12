Niecy Nash-Betts is a detective who feels evil around her in the creepy and disturbing first teaesr trailer for Ryan Murphy’s newest FX series Grotesquerie.

Calling the trailer creepy and disturbing isn’t a negative, of course. These words are complete compliments for Murphy’s latest foray into horror, which also stars Courtney B. Vance, Raven Goodwin, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Lesley Manville, Micaela Diamond and NFL star Travis Kelce.

The series follows Nash-Betts’ character Det. Lois Tryon, who is investigating a rash of crimes occurring in her town. The investigation leads her to some horrifying stuff, if the trailer is anything to go by. The squeamish should take note of squishing meat sounds, sewn-up cadavers and eyes rolling back in someone’s head. Ew.

According to the official description:

In Ryan Murphy’s 10-episode drama series Grotesquerie for FX, a series of heinous crimes have unsettled a small community. “Detective Lois Tryon” feels these crimes are eerily personal, as if someone—or something—taunting her. At home, Lois grapples with a strained relationship with her daughter, a husband in long-term hospital care and her own inner demons. With no leads and unsure of where to turn, she accepts the help of “Sister Megan,” a nun and journalist with the Catholic Guardian. Sister Megan, with her own difficult past, has seen the worst of humanity, yet she still believes in its capacity for good. Lois, on the other hand, fears the world is succumbing to evil. As Lois and Sister Megan string together clues, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers.

Grotesquerie comes to FX Sept. 25.