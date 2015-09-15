The first full trailer has dropped for One Battle After Another, the upcoming Paul Thomas Anderson film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor and more.

The cast from the Warner Bros. film also includes Benicio del Toro, Sean Penn, Chase Infiniti and Alana Haim. Directed and written by Anderson, it is produced by Anderson, Adam Somner and Sara Murphy. Will Weiske executive produces.

There are no plot details yet for the film, but we do know that it is based on the 1990 novel, Vineland.

Everything to know about ‘One Battle After Another’s plot and characters so far

As IndieWire reports, the film will see DiCaprio as a “civil rights activist who joins an anti-government group to combat an ‘alt-right’ white supremacist organization.” The character’s name is Bob Ferguson.

Taylor, Hall and Haim are activists with DiCaprio, with Penn playing a white nationalist leader. Infiniti will play DiCaprio’s character’s daughter.

More on the ‘Vineland’ novel

Though we don’t have plot details, here’s a bit about the novel which the film takes inspiration from:

Here, in an Orwellian 1984, Zoyd Wheeler and his daughter Prairie search for Prairie’s long-lost mother, a Sixties radical who ran off with a narc. Vineland is vintage Pynchon, full of quasi-allegorical characters, elaborate unresolved subplots, corny songs (“Floozy with an Uzi”), movie spoofs (Pee-wee Herman in The Robert Musil Story), and illicit sex (including a macho variation on the infamous sportscar scene in V.).”

When does ‘One Battle After Another’ hit theaters?

Even though there are a lot of scenes in the trailer that appear they could be from different time periods, the film is reported to be set in the present day.

Check out the trailer below, which DiCaprio joined YouTube to debut. The film will be released on Sept. 26.