The fourth season of Outer Banks is rapidly approaching.

Netflix has revealed the premiere date of Season 4, and the streamer has also dropped several first-look images for the season and a first teaser.

Who stars in Outer Banks Season 4?

Outer Banks Season 4 will see the return of stars Chase Stokes (John B.), Madelyn Cline (Sarah Cameron), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Rudy Pankow (JJ), Carlacia Grant (Cleo), Drew Starkey (Rafe) and Austin North (Topper).

New and returning cast members for the season include Fiona Palomo (Sofia), J. Anthony Crane (Chandler Groff), Pollyanna McIntosh (Dalia), Brianna Brown (Hollis Robinson), Rigo Sanchez (Lightner), Mia Challis (Ruthie) and Cullen Moss (Shoupe).

What is Outer Banks Season 4 about?

Here’s the official description of Outer Banks Season 4:

Following last season’s 18-month flash-forward showing Wes Genrette’s proposal for the Pogues to find Blackbeard’s treasure, Season 4 takes us back in time to the lead-up of that moment. After finding the gold at El Dorado, the Pogues return to the OBX and commit to having a “normal” life. They’ve built themselves a new safe haven, officially dubbed “Poguelandia 2.0”, where they live together and run a fairly successful bait, tackle, and charter tour shop. But after some financial setbacks, John B, Sarah, Kiara, JJ, Pope, and Cleo take Wes up on his offer, drawn back into the “G” game for a whole new adventure. But before they know it, they’re well in over their heads, with dangerous new enemies hot on their heels racing them to the treasure. Meanwhile, their problems are only growing, and they’re forced to question their past, present, and future – who they really are, has it all been worth it, and how much are they willing to risk?

When will Outer Banks Season 4 premiere?

Season 4 of Outer Banks will be released in two parts.

The season will have 10 episodes overall. The first five episodes will debut on Oct. 10. The second batch of five will debut on Nov. 7.

Watch the teaser and check out the first-look images below:

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix