Overcompensating on Prime Video has audiences gagging at the end of Season 1 with a cliffhanger moment that left the characters’ mouths dropped as well.

Created by and starring Benito Skinner, Overcompensating revolves around the college journey of Benny (Skinner), who is a closeted, former high school jock and homecoming king who starts college and tries his best to fit into the mold. It just so happens he is attending the college of his sister, Grace (Mary Beth Barone), who has, in a way, always been in her brother’s shadow.

The series also stars Wally Baram, Adam DiMarco and Rish Shah. Holmes, Corteon Moore, Owen Thiele, Nell Verlaque and Tomaso Sanelli have recurring roles.

What is the plot of ‘Overcompensating’ on Prime Video?

On this journey, he quickly becomes friends with Carmen (Baram), who was an outsider in high school. They take on this journey together, and through ups and downs, Benny sets on a path to become the closest public version to who he is in reality. This includes him reckoning with his past and prior relationships, falling in love with Miles (Shah), who he isn’t even sure is queer or not, and trying his best to please everyone. This journey of people pleasing includes his induction into Flesh & Gold, a secret yet problematic secret society at the university led by Grace’s charismatic, conventionally attractive but underdog-of-sorts boyfriend, Peter.

At the end of the season, Benny and Carmen have been through ups and downs, including a period of time that they “dated” before Carmen learned the truth and accepted him with open arms.

Does Benny come out at the end of the season, or is he outed?

At the end of Overcompensating Season 1, Benny is seemingly accidentally outed by Carmen after they get into an argument once she sees her kiss Miles. This took place after earlier in the season, Carmen unintentionally found out that Miles was Benny’s crush after Benny, who thought that he would leave the party with Miles, learned that Miles wanted to use his room for a hook-up. Seeing her friend’s distraught face, everything began to come together for Carmen.

In a moment of heightened emotions on both ends, Benny and Carmen get into an argument in the finale. Miles is feeling weird about where he stands with Benny, not knowing that Benny is secretly upset with him. Carmen, also feeling weird after her rendezvous with Peter, sits down with Miles, and they talk about all the things going wrong in their college experience. They share a kiss, and Benny witnesses it, breaking his heart.

Though Carmen tries to run after Benny to explain, he tells her she’s a “s****y f*****g friend” and that she just wants to “f**k everybody’s boyfriend,” and she tells him that “he want’s to f**k everybody’s boyfriend.”

Grace shockingly seems to overhear this and says, “What?”

Miles also walks in, though it is unclear how much he heard, but even if he didn’t hear it all, he knows that something is going on as he has a shocked look on his face as well.

Is Miles queer in ‘Overcompensating’?

So, we aren’t entirely sure if Miles is queer or not in Overcompensating. At the very least, he’s bisexual, and at the most, he’s straight.

How much of ‘Overcompensating’ is based on Benito Skinner’s life?

Overcompensating is loosely based on Skinner’s life. It shares both similarities and differences of what actually happened during his college experience.

“I really get along with my sister, and we did go to college together and we don’t really fight, but I didn’t come out to her before I came out to the woman I met in college,” Skinner told Blavity’s Shadow and Act in our interview with the cast. “That’s definitely one [where] we were building a story and wanted to tell different ones. But as far as very similar to mine, I think the relationship between Benny and Carmen is so similar to when I met my best girlfriend in college. And I think I finally was like, ‘Whoa, I don’t have to do the whole show for you.’ And that relationship, I think, is the core of this show and was a main inspiration. I think falling in love with straight men and perceiving a love of masculinity, or I guess, yeah, I think an addiction to masculinity, I think that I did have during that time, and such internalized homophobia as to avoid loving a gay man, that would almost be too scary.”

He continued, “I think the complicatedness of coming out and those feelings and those feelings landing on the wrong people, and it’s not their fault. It’s not your fault. And all of that, I think was an inspiration for this show. And I really wanted to make [this show] for queer people to see it and maybe judge themselves a little less for coming out experience, which is so messy and complicated and twisted. And then I think on the other end, really beautiful.”

Overcompensating Season 1 is now streaming on Prime Video.