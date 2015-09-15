Prime Video has dropped the first trailer for Overcompensating, the coming-of-age, queer comedy series created by and starring Benito Skinner. The series is from A24, Strong Baby and Amazon MGM Studios.

The series also stars Wally Baram, Mary Beth Barone, Adam DiMarco and Rish Shah, with Holmes, Corteon Moore, Owen Thiele, Nell Verlaque and Tomaso Sanelli as recurring.

Previously announced guest stars include Andrea Martin, Connie Britton, Kyle MacLachlan, Kaia Gerber, Julia Shiplett, Tommy Do, Alexandra Beaton, Claire Qute, Elias Azimi, Maddie Phillips and Charli XCX. With the trailer drop, it was also announced that Lukas Gage, Megan Fox, Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers, James Van Der Beek, Didi Conn, Rachel Matthews, Danielle Perez, Boman Martinez Reid and Yasmine Sahid also guest star.

What is ‘Overcompensating’ about?

Here’s the official description:

Overcompensating is a college-set ensemble comedy about the wild, chaotic journey of Benny (Skinner), a closeted former football player and homecoming king, as he becomes fast friends with Carmen (Baram), a high school outsider on a mission to fit in at all costs. With guidance from Benny’s older sister (Barone) and her campus-legend boyfriend (DiMarco), Benny and Carmen juggle horrible hookups, flavored vodka, and fake IDs. Deeply funny and personal, the show explores the lengths to which we all overcompensate while on the path to finding out who we really are.

Photo Prime Video

When does ‘Overcompensating’ premiere?

Created, written and executive produced by Skinner, the series’ showrunner is Scott King, who also executive produces. Jonah Hill, Matt Dines and Ali Goodwin executive produce for Strong Baby. Charli XCX executive produces and is also the executive music producer.

All eight episodes premiere on May 15 on Prime Video. Watch the trailer and check out first-look images below: