A Tiger Woods biopic on his formative years is in development at Amazon MGM Studios from Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, with the director of King Richard attached to helm.

Higher Ground, as well as producer Irwin Winkler, are said to be in talks to produce Woods’ biopic. The film will be based on Kevin Cook’s book The Tiger Slam: The Inside Story of the Greatest Golf Ever Played. King Richard director Reinaldo Marcus Green is also in talks to direct with Winkler Films producing.

Interestingly enough, the Obamas’ taking on Woods’ story plays a part in the ongoing dumpster fire that is American politics. While the Obamas are very well-known Democratic elites, Woods falls on the more conservative side. According to IndieWire, Woods has been affiliated with Donald Trump by golfing with the controversial president before the Super Bowl. He met with Trump again during Black History Month at the White House. Woods has also flexed some of his own political power with Trump when the two met with the head of the Saudi Wealth Fund. The fund is behind the LIV Golf tournament.

Apart from politics, though, the Obamas recognize that Woods is Black history, becoming the first Black golfer to win a major in 1997, according to Deadline.

Woods quickly became a star to future Black golfers and a lightning rod for racial tensions in the world of golf. Woods’ stardom faded to a degree due to his marital scandals and, now, his political leanings. But overall, Woods’ run in golf will be hard for future golfers to repeat.