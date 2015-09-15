Paradise has been renewed for a second season at Hulu as it begins to wrap up its first season. The full season will also run on ABC beginning on April 7.

The political thriller, from by This is Us creator Dan Fogleman, reunites him with Sterling K. Brown, who leads the series as Agent Xavier Collins.

The series is “is set in a serene community inhabited by some of the world’s most prominent individuals. But this tranquility explodes when a shocking murder occurs, and a high-stakes investigation unfolds.”

James Marsden, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Aliyah Mastin and Percy Daggs IV also star.

The series is executive produced by Dan Fogelman, Sterling K. Brown, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, John Hoberg, Jess Rosenthal, and Steve Beers.

The penultimate episode of Season 1 airs Tuesday, ahead of the finale on March 4.