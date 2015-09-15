In tandem with the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians dropped a new teaser trailer for Season 2 and announced some new cast members.

The panel featured the show’s stars and included a sneak peek of the season and the brand-new teaser, which features the first look at Tyson. It was also revealed that casting for two key Season 3 roles is now complete. The children of Hades, Nico and Bianca di Angelo, will be played by Levi Chrisopulous in a series regular role and Olive Abercrombie as recurring.

Season 2 stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn and Daniel Diemer.

What to know about Season 2 of the show

Season 2 of the show is based on “The Sea of Monsters,” which is the second installment of the book series from Rick Riordan. Per the Season 2 description, “After Camp Half-Blood’s protective border is breached, Percy Jackson embarks on an epic odyssey into the Sea of Monsters in search of his best friend Grover and the one thing that may save the camp – the Golden Fleece. With help from Annabeth, Clarisse and his newfound cyclops half-brother Tyson, Percy’s survival is crucial in the fight to stop Luke, the Titan Kronos, and their impending plan to bring down Camp Half-Blood – and ultimately, Olympus.”

The television adaptation is created by Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, and executive produced by Steinberg and Dan Shotz with Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Craig Silverstein, The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Bert Salke, The Gotham Group’s Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Albert Kim, Jason Ensler and Sarah Watson.

When does Season 2 of ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ premiere?

Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians premiers Dec. 10 on Disney+. Watch the teaser below.