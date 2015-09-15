As Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians prepares for its highly anticipated second season, Walker Scobell is reflecting on his journey as the show’s lead and the changes that come with growing up alongside his character.

From working with the late Lance Reddick in Season 1 to Courtney B. Vance stepping into the role of Zeus in Season 2, Scobell spoke with Blavity’s Shadow and Act at the 2025 SCAD TVfest ahead of receiving the fest’s Rising Star award.

Remembering Lance Reddick: ‘He was just amazing’

The passing of Reddick in 2023 left a lasting impact on the Percy Jackson cast and crew. Reddick, who portrayed Zeus in the first season, brought an undeniable presence to the role, something Scobell vividly recalls.

“He was amazing, and I got to talk about him a lot with Tamara [Smart], who’s our new cast member [in Season 2], who also did a show with him for a couple of years [Netflix’s Resident Evil], and so we talked a lot about him. She actually, she has a tattoo for him. He was just amazing. He was such a great actor.”

Scobell shared a striking memory from their time on set together, recalling Reddick’s ability to command a room with his mere presence.

“I remember when I met him for the first time, it was very fast, but he just has like this aura. He’s so tall, and every time he walks into the room, people kind of get quiet and listen to him. He was very nice and very happy. And when you talk to him, he would like geek out with you a little bit, and then the second that they’d say action, he would like snap into Zeus and like stand up. It was terrifying [laughs]. I remember the first time I did it, I had to walk up these stairs and walk across the room to him, and he just stared at me. He didn’t move at all. Like, I’ve never seen anyone that still before. He just stared at me while I was walking up to him, and I was terrified. And then the second they said cut, he gave me a big hug. He was such a great dude.”

Courtney B. Vance takes on Zeus in Season 2

With Reddick’s passing, the series needed a new Zeus, and Vance has stepped into the role for the upcoming season. Although Scobell revealed he didn’t get to work with him directly in the new season, he shared what he’s heard from those who did.

“I didn’t get to work with him this season… I’m not gonna spoil anything, but a couple other people did, and they loved it. He did a great job honoring Lance, and I think from what I’ve seen of him, he’s done a pretty great job [in the role].”

Growing with Percy

Just like Percy Jackson himself, Scobell has experienced his own evolution while working on the series. He credits his growth as an actor to his time on set and to acting coach Andrew McIlroy.

“I think I’ve grown a lot as an actor for sure because our acting coach Andrew [McIlroy] on set, who I can’t imagine doing the show without [him]—I feel like every single day I get better because of him, and it’s always nice to have someone that’s just honest with you and tells you what’s true. And so when he tells me I did a good job, it feels so much better because I know that it’s like real, and I wanna work towards that. He’s just amazing.”

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 premieres later this year on Disney+.