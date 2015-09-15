Landman Season 1 ended with a death and it looks like the lay of the land is changing. Kayla Wallace’s Rebecca, a causation lawyer, is a key player in it all and will play an even bigger role should the show return for a second season.

Wallace chatted with Blavity’s Shadow and Act ahead of Entertainment Weekly’s Breaking Big panel at the 2025 SCAD TVfest, speaking about how the season ended and what she could see for Kayla if the show comes back for Season 2.

Navigating Tension with Billy Bob Thornton’s Tommy

One of the most compelling dynamics in Landman is the tense relationship between Rebecca and Tommy Norris, played by Billy Bob Thornton. Wallace described the characters’ working dynamic as one built on conflict yet bound by a shared objective.

“They start off with a clear tension. He’s got his thoughts about her, and she’s definitely got her thoughts about him and the world that she’s entering. And there’s some conflict right away,” she explained. “She kind of tells him to his face, ‘I can get rid of you if that’s what I so choose. I’m very persuasive.’ And ultimately [near the end of the season], she goes to bat for him. So there’s this back and forth of fighting but bonding and realizing that the other person is on this kind of power ladder. She takes a step up, he takes a higher step up. And I think Rebecca’s kind of shaken at the end. She’s got the guy who wants to get rid of her [as her boss].”

Wallace emphasized that this power struggle adds layers to their interactions, making it an exciting dynamic for her to play.

Thoughts on what may happen with Rebecca in a second season

Reflecting on Rebecca’s arc in the first season, Wallace is eager to explore more of a different side to her character in a potential second season.

“You know, in Episode 8, she kind of gets shaken up and kind of loses her balance a little bit, but she gets back on her feet, and I really loved exploring the side of her that was a little messy. She’s so put together and can really articulate words, and she thinks fast on her feet,” Wallace said. “So I kind of want to see her shaken up a little bit. I’m excited for that. I wanna see who she is when she goes home at the end of the day and kicks those heels off.”

Landman Season 1 is streaming in full on Paramount+