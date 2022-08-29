Phaedra Parks made a splash on Dancing With the Stars with her partner, Valentin Chmerkovskiy.
Disney Night was the theme for the dance competition’s Oct. 22 episode, which brought some memorable characters to life. Parks and Chmerkovskiy represented One Hundred and One Dalmatians as their costumes mimicked Cruella de Vil and a Dalmatian.
Phaedra Parks was the most recent exit from ‘DWTS’
Parks and Chmerkovskiy were recently eliminated from the show, but she’s leaving the dance floor with zero regrets.
According to TV Insider, they performed a jazz dance to “Cruella de Vil.” Despite earning 8s across the board from judges, they still fell short.
“I’m proud of myself,” Parks told TV Insider about being eliminated. “I’m competing against people half my age. So, I’m super proud of myself. I think I did a wonderful job and I had a wonderful time.”
The reality TV star also praised Chmerkovskiy for his leadership.
“I learned how to rely on someone in a partnership,” she said. “Val’s not only my teacher but my partner. I had to put a lot of trust in him.”
“I was hoping for the best, but was ready for [what happened],” Chmerkovskiy added. “It’s always the same question — ‘What did I take away?’ It’s hard to answer in that moment. There is this disappointment — not that you’re not winning but [that] I’m not going to see Phaedra tomorrow. It’s abrupt and to do it live in front of millions of people is a lot. I’m prepping my mind to stay graceful in a stressful moment.”
DWTS marks the third show Parks has appeared on since her return to reality TV following a six-year hiatus after her final season on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She received a warm welcome back to TV when she joined Married to Medicine for its 10th season last year. She also appeared on Season 2 of Peacock’s Traitors. As Blavity’s Shadow and Act reported, she’s also set to make a grand return to Season 16 of RHOA.
