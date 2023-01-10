The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams revealed in a touching Instagram post that her beloved cousin, “Londie,” has died.

Londie, whose real name is Yolanda Favors, appeared on the short-lived RHOA spinoff, Porsha’s Family Matters.

“Londie – you were our best friend, our sister, our aunt, our cousin, and so much more … The impact and value you provided all of us during your time here was tremendous, but we know that your spirit will always be with us every day guiding us through this difficult time and what’s still to come,” she wrote in part. Her cause of death was not mentioned.

Williams’ sister Lauren also paid tribute on her own page, writing that Londie was her “soulmate.”

Condolences poured in, with her RHOA co-stars, Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey, sharing their well wishes. “She was a beautiful person! I’m sorry for your loss,” Burruss wrote.

Bailey added: “Wow. Heartbroken. Just saw her at your event a couple weeks ago. Gave me the biggest hug. She was always so kind, sweet and full of love. She will be missed by all. Sending my heartfelt & deepest condolences to the family. I am so sorry for your loss.”

Porsha’s Family Matters was a seven-episode series chronicled her messy engagement to her now-estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, and trying to co-parent with her daughter’s father, Dennis McKinley.

Londie tried to address the elephant in the room about the Porsha-Dennis-Simon love triangle after a major brawl erupted between Porsha, Dennis, and some of their family members.